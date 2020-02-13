🔥After Life season 2 is coming to Netflix in April 2020🔥

After Life – Credit: Natalie Seery After Life season 2 starring Ricky Gervais is coming to Netflix on Friday, April 24, 2020. The second season also consists of six episodes.Netflix has announced the release date for After Life season 2! We won’t have to wait too much longer to see the new season of one of the best Netflix shows of 2019.The new season of the Netflix original series created by and starring Ricky Gervais is coming to Netflix on Friday, April 24.The streaming network announced the news via the Netflix UK Twitter account. They also shared the first images from season 2.Check out the tweet below!The dog will be back, and that’s the most important part. According to a report from Deadline, Penelope Wilton, David Bradley, Ashley Jensen, Tom Basden and Kerry Godliman also star in the new season of the Netflix series.At the end of the first season, Tony, played by Gervais, has started to warm back up to becoming a good person. After generally wanting to punish the world for the death of his wife, Tony seems to be enjoying life again in season 2.Like the first season, the second season also consists of six episodes. That’s going to make for a really quick binge-watch on Netflix this April.After Life season 2 is one of the most highly anticipated Netflix shows of 2020. The first season was a huge hit for the streaming network around the globe, especially in the United Kingdom. I’m really excited to see what Gervais has come up with for the new season. There’s something really unique and great about this series, and it touches on death and other important topics in a delicate way.I can’t exactly put my finger on what it is that makes this series so good. It isn’t exactly fun or even funny all the time, but it has a way of connecting with viewers in a way that that few shows can.After Life season 2 premieres on Friday, April 24. Mark your calendars!