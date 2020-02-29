🔥After Jungle Cruise Woes, Disney World’s Tomorrowland Station Suffers Collision🔥

Even the Happiest Place on Earth can have a bad day sometimes… or two. Just as videos of Walt Disney World’s Jungle Cruise sinking started going viral, another attraction at the park has decided to malfunction. Two trains at Tomorrowland Station had a bit of a collision just this morning. Check it out:

Oops! Apparently one of the trains slammed into another and the guests aboard had to evacuate. That’s two days in a row that the Orlando’s Disney park has gone with an incident. The guest who posted the photo did offer an update later that they were evacuated without incident and that the trains at Tomorrowland Station are up and running again. Still, this is some sorcery.

On Thursday, the internet had itself a field day when sights of a sinking Jungle Cruise boat hit social media. Someone even edited Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” along with footage of the boat sinking and clips from the coming Disney movie based on the ride. It all turned out okay. The water that makes up the ride is actually only a couple feet deep (hence the water being so murky).

Thankfully, the Jungle Cruise was back and running the same day. Here’s a taste of the Adventureland attraction sinking:

Other than the bit of chaos at Disney World, Disneyland over in California is doing just a-okay. Its brand-new parade, Magic Happens, has just debuted. It runs through Main Street U.S.A, features characters from Moana and even has a little nod to a beloved WDW firework show. The floats include appearances from Pixar’s Coco, Anna and Elsa from Frozen II, and Tiana and Naveen from The Princess and the Frog.

Disney is a bit in flux right now considering that longtime Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger just announced he’d be stepping down from the position, and the chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, Bob Chapek, will be taking his place. This shakeup was made effective immediately on Tuesday, although Iger will still be overseeing the creative side of Disney until he officially retires at the end of 2021.

Considering Bob Chapek already has experience working with the Disney Parks side of the company, his leadership may signal good news for the parks. Disney attractions routinely break down and get up and running the same day, but we just never thought we’d actually see the Jungle Cruise go down. Maybe one Skipper’s joke ended up dead in the water?

Back when the Skyliners opened in Walt Disney World in fall, they stalled for over three hours. So guests were literally stuck in midair. Check out these other times WDW attractions went really wrong and tell us which ride you’d hate to be stuck on in the comments below.