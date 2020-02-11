🔥After Harley Quinn: Birds Of Prey, Is Margot Robbie Still Interested In Gotham City Sirens?🔥

Over the years, Warner Bros. and the DC Extended Universe have proven their commitment to Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn. The Gotham City villainess was the breakout star of David Ayer’s Suicide Squad, and will appear in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad in addition to her new spinoff Birds of Prey. But there were also reports of the Gotham City Sirens movie, but is Robbie still interested?

Margot Robbie was intimately involved in Birds of Prey, as both the star and producer. And after jumping back into the role of Harley for The Suicide Squad, the Oscar nominated actress basically played her DC character for a year straight. As such, it’s unclear if she plans for Gotham City Sirens to be her fourth appearance in the shared universe.

Luckily, the Birds of Prey press tour may have provided an indication of Margot Robbie’s interest. When recently asked about the fate of Gotham City Sirens, the actress told ScreenRant that she’d “definitely would be interested to pursue” a possible Gotham City Sirens movie. But she did qualify her comments, saying she has no idea what the studio has planned for the characters who make up that team of femme fatales.

Margot Robbie’s comment will no doubt excite hardcore DC fans, who want to see more comic book adventures adapted for the big screen. The Gotham City Sirens is another iconic team for Harley Quinn on the page, where she teams up with two more Batman femme fatales and takes care of business in her home town.

Of course, Gotham City Sirens becoming a reality entirely relies on Warner Bros., and what the studio has in mind for the other teammates. Harley Quinn typically works with Poison Ivy and Catwoman, neither of which have appeared in the DCEU at the time of writing. That’ll change with Matt Reeves’ The Batman, as Zoe Kravitz will debut as Selina Kyle/ Catwoman. But it’s unclear if the actors in that blockbuster will end up crossing over to other franchises.

As for Poison Ivy, it’s unclear if/when she might pop up or the first time. But she’s a popular villain that plenty of actresses have already campaigned for. Ivy also has a particularly fascinating relationship with Harley Quinn, one that sometimes becomes romantic. We’ve seen their dynamic play out on the comics and small screen, but it would definitely be thrilling to watch is on the big screen. Especially with Margot Robbie at the center of the scene.

Birds of Prey is in theaters now, and was recently renamed Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey in an attempt to help its box office issues. Despite the movie’s good reviews, its opening weekend was weaker than any other DCEU blockbuster. So the future of the new franchise is currently unclear

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey is in theaters now. Be sure to check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.