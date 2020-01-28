🔥After “Goli Maaro” Slogan At Minister’s Rally, Poll Officer Seeks Report🔥

Anurag Thakur was heard chanting the slogan while campaigning for BJP candidate in North West Delhi.

New Delhi:

After Union Minister Anurag Thakur was caught on camera at an election rally in Delhi on Monday encouraging the crowd to say “goli maaro” – or gun down traitors – the election office has asked for a report.

In a widely-shared video, the minister, who was campaigning for the BJP candidate in North West Delhi, can be seen and heard chanting “desh ke gaddaron ko“, to which the crowd enthusiastically replied “goli maaro san ko”; the entire chant translates to “shoot down the traitors who betray the country”.

A defiant Mr Thakur later told reporters: “First watch the entire video… The mood of the people of Delhi should also be analysed.”