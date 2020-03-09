After coronavirus reaches St. Louis, businesses cancel travel, prep employees — and scrub

ST. LOUIS — Area businesses and institutions are ramping up precautions in the wake of a confirmed case of the coronavirus in St. Louis County and a suspected case at the agribusiness giant Bayer’s local offices.Several canceled non-essential travel. Some are increasing facility cleaning, or the strength of the disinfectant. Others have already identified employees who may have been exposed, and sent them home.Ferguson-based Emerson has asked one employee to stay home, said David Farr, CEO of the global manufacturing firm. That employee’s wife was working on Saturday night at the Ritz-Carlton during the Villa Duchesne father-daughter dance. The father and sister of the first confirmed case in Missouri attended that dance.Farr said he was communicating with all employees today to assure them they would be paid if they have to stay home because they’re feeling ill or because of a school cancellation.“You don’t want people worrying about pay right now,” he said.Several businesses, including Emerson, Edward Jones, Wells Fargo Advisors and Clayton-based Buckingham Wealth Partners, have canceled nonessential travel, and/or replaced meetings with teleconferences.Farr said he personally canceled a trip to China last week and an upcoming trip to Mexico.Wells Fargo, which employs many of its 5,500 regional workers at its Midtown campus, said it has postponed some large meetings that require travel and reminded employees to take their laptops home each night in case they need to work remotely. Employees would still get paid if they need to self-quarantine, the company said.Purina said its coronavirus response committee was in a Monday morning meeting. A Spire spokeswoman said on Monday that the natural gas utility was also discussing the virus in an internal meeting.Washington University and St. Louis University have suspended travel to countries with higher instances of the virus — China, Iran, Italy and South Korea. Washington University told students and staff who have traveled there within the past 14 days to contact campus health and wellness centers for screening before returning to campus. SLU said staff and students who recently returned from one of those countries need to isolate themselves at home for 14 days before returning to campus. SLU’s Center for Vaccine Development, a nationally known vaccine research center, is just beginning to work on both a vaccine and therapeutic approaches to COVID-19, the current strain of the coronavirus, according to Dr. Daniel Hoft, the center’s director. A&R Block Travel in Creve Coeur said those with travel plans have been asking whether they should cancel their trips. “We tell them we will check with the cruise lines or the airlines and let them know,” said Steve Lipkind, director of motorcoach tours at A&R. “We’re caught in between.”Some vendors are letting people cancel their trips and rebook for another date, but they’re not giving refunds, Lipkind said. “If everybody started giving refunds, including us, we’d be out of business shortly,” Lipkind said.Maisoon Barghouty, a vacation sales manager at the Kirkwood office of Gwin’s Travel, said the agency has been monitoring CDC guidelines and tracking new information from suppliers and cruise lines.“We’re getting lots of inquiries regarding cancellation,” Barghouty said. Many clients aren’t ready to cancel, but they do want to know if there is any cause for concern.Barghouty advised travelers to read the fine print on travel insurance policies, and select the “cancel for any reason” option when purchasing new plans.A spokesman for the St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission, which operates America’s Center downtown, said no conventions or conferences had been canceled as of Monday morning.But at least one local event has been aborted: Organizers of a Pokémon GO event scheduled for March 27-29 in Tower Grove Park announced Monday they planned to postpone.“We have made the difficult decision to postpone Safari Zone St. Louis,” the Niantic Live events team posted on its blog. “We are looking into alternate dates within the next 12 months and will provide an update as soon as possible.”St. Louis was chosen among others worldwide, including Liverpool, Philadelphia and Taichung, Taiwan, to host similar events. Meanwhile, St. Louis malls, businesses and museums are beefing up disinfectant practices: West County Center, South County Center, St. Clair Square and Mid Rivers Mall have added hand sanitizer, said a spokeswoman for Chattanooga, Tenn.-based CBL Properties. Southwest Airlines, the largest carrier at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, has expanded throughout the plane the use of hospital-grade disinfectants, which it typically used only in bathrooms.Wells Fargo Advisors said it has been cleaning more often in shared spaces and cafeterias, and with more highly rated cleaning agents. The Magic House, a nonprofit children’s museum in Kirkwood, also said it was cleaning more often than normal.Schnuck Markets didn’t identify any new procedures on Monday, but said it has been working since January with “key government agencies and food industry experts to remain prepared,” and hasn’t seen any significant change in cart-wipe use, nor produce sales. The market research firm Nielsen Co. said last week there is “little doubt that buying will shift toward shelf-stable and frozen options” and that sales of fresh produce could see a downturn.Jacob Barker, Bryce Gray, Annika Merrilees, David Nicklaus, Valerie Schremp Hahn and Leah Thorsen contributed to this story.

