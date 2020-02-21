After an absence from St. Louis, Raphael Saadiq delivers career-spanning set at the Pageant

Raphael Saadiq has been a stranger to St. Louis in recent years. Addressing fans Wednesday at the Pageant, he struggled to recall his last visit.(It was in 2004, at a barely seen show at the old American Theater downtown.)“You might have thought it was me when you saw Tony! Toni! Tone!, but it wasn’t,” he said, clearing up some of the confusion about him and his former band, which has played in St. Louis several times without him. “I left after (1996 song) ‘Let’s Get Down.’”And with that, the singer-songwriter-producer-musician made up for his absence, delivering a set that touched on all aspects of his underrated career. It’s something he acknowledges and embraces. During his 90-minute concert, he basked in greatest hits while also playing a few deep cuts and an out-of-left-field cover. The musicality on display from Saadiq and his three-piece band was unbeatable, as was the repertoire available at his fingertips. The energy onstage was low at times, though that may correlate with the crowd size.Wearing a bedazzled black outfit with a matching bolero on his head, Saadiq opened in low-key fashion with “I’m Feeling Love,” from his new album “Jimmy Lee,” named after his older brother who died of a heroin overdose. “Something Keeps Calling,” also from “Jimmy Lee,” followed.

But it wasn’t long before Saadiq got to the meat-and-potatoes of it all: his juicy, funk-filled catalog of solo grooves, his hits with Tony! Toni! Tone!, his one-shot group Lucy Pearl, and songs he either wrote or produced for other artists.Ballad “Ask of You,” from the “Higher Learning” soundtrack, came first, with Saadiq seating briefly at a decked-out keyboard. He paired it with a song from another urban movie soundtrack, “Me and You” (Tony! Toni! Tone!) from “Boyz n the Hood.” “Skyy, Can You Feel Me” and “Blind Man,” from his debut solo album “Instant Vintage” (2002), felt like a true treat for fans from deep in his arsenal. “Be Here,” recorded with D’Angelo, came from the album too, while “Get Involved,” a collaboration with rapper Q-Tip, was from the animated TV show “The PJs.”Saadiq stuck to “Instant Vintage” and “Jimmy Lee” when dipping into solo projects, dodging the albums in between — “Ray Ray,” “The Way I See It” and “Stone Rollin’.”After telling a story about meeting Earth, Wind & Fire, he performed “Dance Tonight,” a nod to his short-lived trio Lucy Pearl.He went brazen on the bass, one of several quick turns on the instrument, for a dip into Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” but was drawn back to his roots for exquisite Tony! Toni! Tone! ballads “Anniversary” and a rearranged “Sometimes it Rains (in Southern California).”Saadiq mostly teased “Cranes in the Sky,” “Kissing You,” and “Lady,” songs he wrote and produced for Solange Knowles,Total and D’Angelo, respectively.For final song “Still Ray,” from “Instant Vintage,” Saadiq was joined by his support acts, Chicago soul singer Jamila Woods and DJ Duggz.

Woods, promoting her new album “Legacy! Legacy!,” is a name to watch, not just in soul circles but beyond. The songs on the album — such as “Betty,” “Zora,” “Miles,” “Eartha” and “Frida” — are named for people of color who inspired her. Woods’ voice has an Erykah Badu vibe, mixed with alternative R&B, jazz and even go-go. Her set also included songs from an earlier album, “Heavn.”DJ Duggz kept the proceedings hot between sets with his eclectic song selections that included surprises such as First Choice’s “Love Thang” and Crystal Waters’ “Gypsy Woman (She’s Homeless).”

