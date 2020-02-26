After 19-hour filibuster, Missouri Republicans push through changes limiting lawsuit payouts

Missouri state Sen. Bill Eigel, (left), R-Weldon Spring, and Sen. Bob Onder, R-Lake Saint Louis, listen to the speaker on the Senate floor on Friday, May 17, 2019, on the final day of the legislative session in Jefferson City. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Christian Gooden

JEFFERSON CITY — After a nearly 19-hour, overnight filibuster, Republicans who control the Missouri Senate pushed through a business-friendly change to the state’s legal system designed to address high-dollar lawsuits.The lengthy debate, which began Tuesday afternoon, had focused on limiting payouts to victims of asbestos poisoning, but Democrats worked through the night to stop the asbestos legislation from advancing.Democrats, led by Minority Leader Gina Walsh, D-Bellefontaine Neighbors, agreed to end their blockade Wednesday morning in exchange for a bill that would alter how punitive damages are handled by the courts.Sen. Scott Sifton, D-Affton, who is an attorney, said the changes in punitive damage awards wouldn’t get his support, but he also announced he wouldn’t block the measure from advancing after hours of closed-door negotiations.“A lot of discussion has gone into this,” Sifton said.“We have made significant changes,” said Sen. Bill White, R-Joplin, who sponsored the legislation.The measure awaits a final vote in the chamber, but is expected to move to the House.Punitive damages are awarded by a court when a defendant’s conduct is determined to be egregious or intentional. They are awarded as a deterrent or punishment for the defendant. Under the proposal, a claim for punitive damages could not be part of an initial court filing. That change is designed to lessen calls for lawsuits to be settled before going to trial.The legislation also would only allow punitive damages if there is “clear and convincing” evidence of intentional harm.The legislation is the latest piece of an ongoing effort by Republicans and business groups to swing the state’s legal system away from high-dollar lawsuits that have drawn attention in St. Louis.Supporters, including the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and other business groups, say the legal climate in Missouri inflates insurance costs and deters businesses from coming to the state. Critics have said the changes would create barriers for someone bringing a lawsuit, making it difficult for people who have been wronged to seek monetary damages.In addition, since corporations cannot be put in prison, forcing companies to pay for damages is sometimes the only way for a company to be punished.Senators spent the night taking turns on the Senate floor, often discussing unrelated topics ranging from food and travel to sports and movies.At one point, in a discussion about advertising jingles, Sen. Karla May, D-St. Louis sang, “The best part of waking up is Folger’s in your cup.”While others talked, some senators napped in their offices.After the filibuster it remained unclear if the asbestos legislation would reappear later in the session or if it was sacrificed to let the punitive damages measure move forward.The asbestos measure, sponsored by Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, would institute time limits for providing certain materials during a lawsuit. Critics said the provision would allow companies to run out the clock on people dying from cancer.Walsh told Republicans she would not relent in her opposition to the changes, which she said would hurt union tradespeople ranging from insulation installers to electricians who work in buildings containing asbestos.The punitive damages legislation is Senate Bill 591. The asbestos legislation is Senate Bill 575.

