🔥African antelopes escape from wildlife park in Wales🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Two African antelopes escaped from a zoo in Wales, with members of the public urged to remain calm if they see them.

The animals went missing from Borth Wild Animal Kingdom in Ceredigion, which is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a post on Facebook, the zoo appealed for anyone who sees the Letchwe antelopes to contact it “immediately”.

“We have located the male and are doing our best to keep him in one place as our dart team are on their way,” the zoo said.

“The female is not dangerous at all; the male, however, has big horns, but is not aggressive.

“They will run away from people so please keep your distance and call us so that we can contain them until the dart team arrive.

“There is no reason to be afraid; please remain calm, especially if you see them so that we can get them safely back to the zoo.”

In a statement, Ceredigion County Council said it had received information that the antelopes had escaped on Wednesday morning.

It said a number of closure notices had been issued to the zoo, against which the operators are appealing.

“In the meantime, officers are at the scene to assess the situation,” a spokeswoman said.

“We would ask the public to stay away from the area, until the situation is resolved.”