🔥AFL season begins in empty Melbourne stadium due to coronavirus pandemic🔥

Vast, empty stadiums in Melbourne and Sydney provided an eerie backdrop as certain high-level sport in Australia continued amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Only a small number of staff, officials and media were on hand at the 100,024-capacity Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Thursday to watch as the new Australian Football League (AFL) season commenced with a high-profile rivalry clash between reigning champions Richmond and Carlton.

Matches at the MCG usually attract more than 90,000 spectators, but the AFL campaign – which has also been shortened from 22 matches per team to 17, with games now 66 minutes instead of 80 – is beginning behind closed doors due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

There were also no fans in attendance at Thursday’s NRL round-two encounter between the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs and North Queensland Cowboys due to a government ban on gatherings totalling over 500 people.

That fixture took place at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney, which has a total capacity of 83,500.

