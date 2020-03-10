🔥Afghanistan’s capital hosts parallel inaugurations for rival presidents🔥

(Bloomberg) –– The Afghan capital hosted rival presidential inaugurations after U.S. efforts failed to broker a rapprochement between its two would-be presidents.

Ashraf Ghani, the former president, took the oath of office on Monday, after he was declared the winner of the country’s contested presidential election. Abdullah Abdullah, the former chief executive who’s also declared himself the winner of the poll, held a parallel ceremony in the capital. Both men claimed victory in the contested vote on Sept. 28 that was marred by allegations of vote-rigging.

U.S. special envoy for Afghan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, who recently came from Doha after concluding a peace deal with the Taliban, failed to broker a power-sharing deal between the two candidates aimed at preventing the country from being pitched into a political crisis.

“As of now, the mediation has not produced any meaningful results, and there are no talks and negotiations between” the two teams of candidates, Fazl Ahmad Manawai, a top aide for Abdullah, told attendees at Abdullah’s inaugural ceremony. Ghani’s offer to Abdullah to have a 40% share in the cabinet has been declined, said Omid Maisam, a spokesman of Abdullah’s camp. In turn Abdullah has asked for the position of executive Prime Minister, a proposal which Ghani rejected.

History Repeated

It’s a repeat of the situation that occurred in the previous presidential election in 2014 between the same candidates. Then U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry intervened and brokered a last-minute deal before a civil war erupted that involved the creation of the chief executive position for Abdullah.



Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani (L) and Afghanistan’s Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah (R) participate in a family photo at the NATO Summit in Warsaw, Poland July 8, 2016.

Jonathan Ernst / REUTERS

The latest crisis comes just days after the U.S. signed a peace deal with the Taliban in Qatar where the militant group has its political office. The agreement aims to wind down the war in Afghanistan after more than 18 years of fighting that turned into the longest conflict in American history.

It calls for U.S. troop levels to fall to 8,600 within 135 days, from about 13,000 now, and for all U.S. forces to withdraw in 14 months if the accord holds. It also sets the stage for the Taliban to engage in talks with Afghanistan’s government to decide the political future of the nation.