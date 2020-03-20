🔥AFC Wimbledon 'would survive financially' if League One season is scrapped altogether🔥

AFC Wimbledon CEO Joe Palmer says the club can remain financially stable – even if the remaining fixtures of this season are not played.

On Thursday it was confirmed all matches in the Football League would be postponed until at least April 30 due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

That means clubs such as League One Wimbledon will have to cope without weeks of matchday income, which make up a large part of their revenues.

The EFL has organised the release of £50million to help clubs during the period, but many are still expected to struggle financially.

Palmer, however, believes Wimbledon will be able to cope through the period and would manage too if no more matches were played this season.

“Many of you will also be concerned to understand the impact that this situation will have on the club’s finances,” he said in a statement.

“Obviously, a lot depends on whether this season’s remaining fixtures are eventually fulfilled, as undoubtedly we will miss out on revenue if they aren’t played out.

“However, the club is confident that, even if the remaining fixtures in the 2019/2020 season are not fulfilled, the impact on the club’s short term liquidity will be manageable.

“Further planning is underway, to assess the impact of disruptions continuing beyond the current season.

In Pictures | Every major sporting event affected by coronavirus

“For the time being, the stadium build is still pressing ahead and Buckingham’s are determined to continue with construction.

“However, as the Covid-19 situation develops, we cannot rule out the possibility that this will cause delays to our current scheduled competition date. We will keep you updated.

“The overriding priority is that our staff, players and fans keep safe, stay healthy and follow the government guidance on doing so.

“If any of you need support, please don’t hesitate to get in touch with the newly launched Dons Local Action Group, an inspiring group of fans who have joined forces with the AFC Wimbledon Foundation to help stranded individuals and families across Merton.”