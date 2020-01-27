🔥Aerosmith rocked the stage with Run-DMC — but not Joey Kramer — at the 2020 Grammy Awards🔥

Aerosmith rocked the 2020 Grammys by reprising their classic hit “Walk This Way” with Run-DMC. But one member of the Boston band was noticeably absent.

Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, and Brad Whitford were all on hand at the 62nd Grammy Awards as the group was honored for a career of accomplishments, but drummer Joey Kramer, who recently filed a lawsuit against the group, was unsurprisingly nowhere to be seen.

Rapper Common introduced the group, noting how Aerosmith and Run-DMC helped break the barriers between rock and rap with “Walk this Way.”

“The iconic group came together in the ‘70s, and have rocked the world ever since,” Common said. “Tonight, we honor all that livin’ on the edge, and we celebrate their historic collaboration with the legendary hip hop pioneers Run DMC. They broke down the barriers between rock and rap and changed the game forever for so many of us, including me.”

After performing a shortened version of “Livin’ on the Edge,” Aerosmith launched into “Walk This Way,” a top-10 hit for the group in 1975. After a few moments, the song paused to welcome Run-DMC, who gave the song a second life in 1986 when they covered it for their album “Raising Hell.”

While the stage was overflowing with people, Kramer’s absence was notable.

Earlier this month, Kramer sued the other members of Aersomith for not allowing him to rejoin the band after injuries he suffered in 2019.

In a civil complaint filed in Plymouth County Superior Court Jan. 17, Kramer alleged he had been put through an unprecedented process to get back to playing in the band, and was made to re-audition for his role with arbitrary and frequently changing requirements for rejoining the group.

Kramer also requested to be allowed to join the group at the Grammys and the MusiCares Gala, where the band was being honored by the Recording Academy as the 2020 “Person of the Year.” The lawsuit claimed the other members of Aerosmith voted to prohibit him from playing at either event, and earlier this week, TMZ published video footage of Kramer being stopped by security from joining Aerosmith’s Grammy rehearsals. On Wednesday, a judge ruled against Kramer.

“This is not about money,” he said in a statement shared with Boston.com last week. “I am being deprived of the opportunity to be recognized along with my peers for our collective lifetime contributions to the music industry. Neither the MusiCares’ Person of the Year Award nor the Grammys’ Lifetime Achievement honors can ever be repeated.”

While Kramer wasn’t on hand at the Staples Center, he did join Tyler, Perry, and Whitford on stage at the MusiCares Gala. When it came time for the group to perform, however, Kramer was not with them.

Aerosmith’s entertainment lawyer, Dina LaPolt, made a subtle reference to the lawsuit when introducing the band.

“They are brothers,” LaPolt said. “They refer to each other as brothers and they even fight like brothers.”