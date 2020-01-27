🔥Aerosmith reunite with Run DMC and honour Kobe Bryant in epic Grammys performance🔥

Aerosmith put on one epic performance at the 2020 Grammys on Sunday night, that included a reunion with Run DMC on stage and a sweet moment that honoured Kobe Bryant, following the LA Lakers star’s tragic death.

The iconic band, fronted by Steven Tyler, were this year’s recipients of the MusiCares Person of the Year award and they took to the stage at the Grammys, held at the Staples Centre, to mark their legacy.

Their performance began with a rendition of Living on the Edge, which saw Steven running up to Lizzo in the crowd to get her to sing along (it’s also reported he stopped to hug the Truth Hurts singer and yelled, ‘I fking love you, Lizzo,’ mid-performance).

The band, also made up of Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton and Brad Whitford, then brought out Run DMC to perform hit Walk This Way and paid tribute to basketball star Kobe, 41, who tragically died in a helicopter crash alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna on Sunday, by holding up his basketball jersey on stage.

Drummer Joey Kramer was absent from Aerosmith’s Grammys performance, after he claims the band wanted to make him re-audition and then ‘freezed him out’ – preventing him from playing at Aerosmith’s MusiCares gig and the Grammys.

Joey is now suing the band, who have a Las Vegas residency and are rumoured to perform at Glastonbury later this year, for not allowing him to rejoin Aerosmith following an injury in 2019.

In a statement, Joey said: ‘Being prohibited from playing with a band that I have given 50 years of my life to supporting, is beyond devastating.

‘This is not about money. I am being deprived of the opportunity to be recognized along with my peers, for our collective, lifetime contributions to the music industry.

‘Neither the MusiCares’ Person of the Year Award nor the Grammys’ Lifetime Achievement honors can ever be repeated.’

Aerosmith responded with their own statement, that read: ‘We would be doing a disservice to Joey, to ourselves and to our fans to have him play without adequate time to prepare and rehearse.

‘Compounding this, he chose to file a lawsuit on the Friday night of the holiday weekend preceding the Grammys with total disregard for what is our limited window to prepare to perform these important events.’

Other performers at Sunday night’s Grammys included Ariana Grande, who appeared to throw shade at her ex Pete Davidson, an emotional Demi Lovato who made her musical comeback at the awards, five-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish and Alicia Keys and Boys II Men.





