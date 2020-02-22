🔥Advantage Chelsea in top four race as Giroud and Alonso goals down Tottenham🔥

Chelsea completed a Premier League double over Tottenham as Frank Lampard once again got the better of his former boss Jose Mourinho in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off.

Goals from Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso saw the Blues earn to a 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge and earned a significant three points in the race for Champions League qualification, while Spurs were fortunate to finish with eleven men after Giovanni Lo Celso’s poor challenge.

With Tammy Abraham only fit enough for the bench, Giroud was given the chance to lead the line from the start for the first time in the league since late November, replacing Michy Batshuayi, who was left out of the squad completely after his poor performance against Manchester United on Monday.

Dele Alli was another whose midweek performance cost him his place in the side, dropped to the bench after his public display of frustration at being substituted during the defeat to RB Leipzig, as Jose Mourinho switched to a back three to match Frank Lampard’s side.

The danger signs were there on 12 minutes when Alonso exploited the space in behind Spurs’ wing-backs with a ball up the line to Mason Mount, who tests Lloris with a low strike at his near-post.

The warning was not heeded, and just three minutes later Chelsea took the lead as an even better pass from Jorginho sent Giroud away, and though both he and Ross Barkley were denied, by Lloris and the woodwork respectively, he thundered home at the third time of asking with a vicious effort

Alonso went close with a smart touch and volley on his weaker right-foot, before Spurs finally jolet into life in the final minutes of the half, Cesar Azpilicueta having to make a good block to turn Lucas Moura’s shot behind before Willy Caballero tipped Davinson Sanchez’s header over the bar from a corner.

Immediately after the restart Chelsea doubled their lead with a goal of real quality, Giroud cushioning inside to Mount, whose first touch was perfect and took him into space down the right. From there, he squared for England teammate Barkley who in turn showed great awareness to help into the path of the arriving Alonso, allowing the Spaniard to crash a terrific finish into the far corner.

Things should have ended up even worse for Spurs moments later, as Lo Celso put in an awful tackle on the shin of Azpilicueta but somehow escaped both a red card and, more importantly given their paucity of attacking options, a three-match ban.

Reports after the incident have claimed that Stockley Park have since admitted that a red card should have been awarded.

Chelsea twice went close to adding a third, substitute Abraham denied by a superb reflex save by Lloris, before Alonso clanged against the woodwork with a stunning free-kick.

There was a late scare when Antonio Rudiger inadvertently turned Erik Lamela’s effort past his own goalkeeper but it was to prove a mere consolation.

So with that win, Chelsea open up a four point cushion over Spurs, who could be leapfrogged by both Sheffield United and Manchester United before the weekend is out.

FULL-TIME | Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham |

Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham | Antonio Rudiger OG 89′ A lifeline!Out of nothing really, Lamela makes a little burst into the box and his tame effort deflects off Rudiger and past a wrong-footed Cabellero.There’ll be three added minutes…

86 mins: In an absolutely remarkable act of banter, Stockley Park have just told BT Sport that they made a mistake in not sending Giovanni Lo Celso off. What a nonsense this is.

82 mins: Another stunning hit! It’s Alonso with a wicked free-kick and it absolutely clatters the woodwork.

80 mins: Oh he has absolutely Phil Babb’d the post! What a chance this is for Chelsea to seal it, Mason Mount again the provider, laying across the box for Abraham, who gets a toe on it but Lloris dives brilliantly to keep it out. Worse still for Abraham, his momentum takes him towards the post, and with one leg either side of it, I’ll let you guess what happened next.

78 mins: Here is Dele Alli, who comes on for Bergwijn. Serge Aurier is on too, in place of Alderweireld, so I presume Tanganga will slot inside.

77 mins: Another Chelsea change as Ross Barkley, who has done his chances of earning more regular playing time no harm at all today, makes way for Willian.

75 mins: Dele Alli is out there warming up, but Spurs have not exactly thrown the kitchen sink at it here.

71 mins: A brilliant ovation for Olivier Giroud, who has been superb today. Tammy Abraham is on for the final twenty minutes.

Jack Rosser is at Stamford BridgeChelsea have dropped the level of intensity a little here, allowing Spurs back into the game. Lampard has a number of options to turn to on the bench just to get things going once more. Tammy Abraham, Willian and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are all warming up.

66 mins: Looked a decent strike but the wall jumps and helps it on its way over the bar.

65 mins: Andreas Christensen goes in on Lucas a bit late and picks up a yellow. Good position and Lamela fancies this…

63 mins: It’s Ndombele who makes way for Eric Lamela, still feeling his way back to full fitness.

60 mins: Eric Lamela is about to come on for Spurs. It’s their other Argentine who is lucky to be on the field though.

Dan Kilpatrick is at Stamford BridgeThat‘s an extraordinary let off for Giovani Lo Celso. It’s hard to imagine a more clear cut red card but somehow the Argentine escapes without punishment after a VAR review. A three-match ban could potentially have been catastrophic for Spurs.

53 mins: My word. The more times you see this, the more of a red card it looks, but after a VAR check there’s nothing doing. Frank Lampard has seen it himself by now and he’s absolutely livid.

52 mins: Not a good tackle from Lo Celso, this, who goes over the top of the ball and catches Azpilicueta high on the shin. He could be in trouble here…

Jack Rosser is at Stamford BridgeThat is exactly the sort of football Frank Lampard wants to see from his Chelsea side, fast flowing and creative. Mount’s touch and move down the right was fantastic and brilliant awareness from Ross Barkley to keep the ball moving quickly. This could be some statement from the Blues.

Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham | Marcos Alonso 48′ What a goal!This is brilliant from start to finish from Chelsea. Olivier Giroud starts the move with some textbook link-up play, nodding inside to Mason Mount, whose first touch is superb.He squares for Barkley, who shows good awareness to help it on to the overlapping Alonso and he crashes a brilliant striker into the far corner. Proper goal.

