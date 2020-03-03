🔥Adrian howler, triple save from Kepa: Goalkeeper drama at Chelsea v Liverpool🔥

Liverpool’s hopes for a historic treble were given an early dampener during their FA Cup tie at Chelsea, with an Adrian error to blame.

Second-choice goalkeeper Adrian – fielded alongside a largely weakened team – initially produced a stunning save with Willian looking destined to score.

Fabinho immediately gave the ball away on the edge of the box.

Willian again struck at goal – this time directly at Adrian, only for the Spaniard to inexplicably divert the ball into his own net.

Liverpool had chances of their own as they persued an equaliser, but it was Adrian’s howler that separated the teams at half-time, 1-0 the score.

With David de Gea and Jordan Pickford also committing howlers over the last few days, it raises the question – whose was the worst?

Kepa Arrizabalaga – who was preferred over Willy Caballero for the first time in seven games – produced a stunning triple save at the other end, keeping Sadio Mane, Divok Origi and Takumi Minamino at bay and the scoreline at 1-0.

It could be a turning point in the season of the 25-year-old Keeper, who has found himself out of the team of late.

The Spaniard – signed from Athletic Bilbao for £71m in 2018 – is in direct competition with United’s David de Gea for a starting role at this summer’s European Championships.

De Gea is the obvious candidate, but his error against Everton, according to Squawka statistics, means that no goalkeeper has made more errors leading directly to Premier League goals since the start of last season.

Kepa’s stunning triple save proves the talent is undeniably there, and should he string a series of strong performances together, perhaps the competition for places will be more hotly contested than previously thought.