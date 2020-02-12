🔥Adrian explains his reasons for rejecting West Ham's new contract offer prior to joining Liverpool🔥

Goalkeeper Adrian says turned down the chance to stay at West Ham because he did not feel “valued economically” by the club.

The Spaniard signed for Liverpool on a free transfer in the summer and quickly became a cult hero at Anfield, deputising for the injured Alisson Becker at the start of the campaign.

West Ham offered the 33-year-old a new three-year contract to stay at the London Stadium but Adrian rejected the deal, choosing to train with a local non-league side outside his hometown of Seville as he searched for a new club.

And the former Hammers stopper, now content with life on Merseyside, has lifted the lid on the reasons behind his departure.

“I’d made a drastic decision not to stay any longer at West Ham, despite having a three-year contract offer on the table,” he told BBC Sport.

“I hadn’t played a single game all season in the Premier League. I didn’t feel valued economically either, to be honest. It was tough for me.

“Summer came and then I felt those butterflies in my stomach. I knew something good was coming. I was already aware of Liverpool’s interest before I received the first offers.

“They called me at the end of July. They said that they’d sell [Simon] Mignolet if I gave the deal the green light. That’s how it happened.”