🔥Adorable oryx calf adopted by another mum after being orphaned during childbirth at Chessington Zoo🔥

An adorable oryx calf has been introduced to another mother after being orphaned died during childbirth at Chessington World of Adventures.

Two female oryxes – an endangered type of antelope which is classed as extinct in the wild – were recently born to two mothers at the Surrey theme park’s zoo.

Chessington had not seen the birth of a young oryx since 2015 and had never welcomed a female newborn before.

But one of the female calves, which was born in late December, was quickly orphaned when her mother Nikita died after complications during birth.

One calf was quickly orphaned when her mother Nikita died after complications during birth in December. (Chessington World of Adventures)

Now the calf has been taken in by the other mother Faye and her young oryx, who was born only days later.

The zoo said its staff worked “tirelessly day and night” to save Nakita’s life but she later died.

Their keepers initially stepped in to look after the young oryx, hand-rearing her for the first few weeks of her life.

An adorable Oryx calf has been introduced to another mother after hers died in childbirth at Chessington World of Adventures. (Chessington World of Adventures)

She was then gradually introduced to her new adoptive family, with the zoo saying they have now created a “beautiful bond”.

Sam Whitbread, the assistant zoo manager, said: “We introduced it to the mother and calf when it was about two weeks old and since that day it has got on with them very very well.”

Two female baby oryxes – an endangered dear-like mammal that are classed as extinct in the wild – were recently born as a first for the Surrey Theme Park’s zoo. (Chessington World of Adventures)

He added: “On a daily basis, it lives with the other mother and calf. It’s like a happy family – a mother with two ladies.”

He continued to say that the zoo has not had a young oryx born since 2015 and that they are classed as extinct in the wild.

She was gradually introduced to Faye and her calf and the zoo say they have created a “beautiful bond”. (Chessington World of Adventures)

“Oryxes are really important to have in a zoo as they are one of the real success stories of zoos,” he said.

“In the wild this particular kind of oryx is extinct. It hasn’t been seen in the wild for more than 30 years”.

He added that both babies are doing well but they are supplementing the adopted one’s food themselves.

The zoo is hoping that members of the public will pick the name of the duo in a poll they will release on social media.

They will choose from the six options: Zaina (meaning lovely), Zaida, (meaning prosperous), Neisha (meaning full or life) Nura (meaning filled with light), Malika, (meaning queen) and Takisha (meaning healthy and alive).