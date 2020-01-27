🔥Adnan Sami, Congress leader indulge in ugly Twitter spat; BJP justifies ‘Padma honour’🔥

Siachen Glacier tourism: India’s geostrategic statement stuns Pakistan, China













Singer and musician Adnan Sami on Monday got into ugly Twitter spat with Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill for slamming the Narendra Modi government for honouring him with Padma Shri. Adnan Sami lashed out at Jaiveer Shergill for accusing him of “chamchagiri” and questioning his contribution to India.

The Supreme Court lawyer and Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Singh had earlier asked the BJP government why the Kargil War veteran Mohammad Sannuallah was declared a foreigner through the NRC for Assam, while the son of a Pakistan Air force Pilot has been conferred with Padma Shir, India’s fourth-highest civilian award.

Attacking the Congress leader, Sami asked Jaiveer Shergill if got his from brain from “Clearance sale” for presuming that a son has “to be held accountable or penalised for the acts of his parents.”IANS

Attacking the Congress leader, Sami asked Jaiveer Shergill if got his from brain from “Clearance sale” for presuming that a son has “to be held accountable or penalised for the acts of his parents.”

“Hey kid, did you get ur brain from a ‘Clearance Sale’ or from a second hand novelty store? Did they teach u in Berkley that a son is to be held accountable or penalised for the acts of his parents? And ur a lawyer? Is that what u learned in law school? Good luck with that!”

Jaiveer Shergill replied back, calling Adnan Sami “Uncle”, and clarifying that his objection is for the policy of the government declaring Indian soldier foreigner and giving award to the son of a Pakistani soldier.

Jaiveer Shergill wrote, “Uncle, i can reply in ur language but “Indian” culture teaches us to be respectful even to our enemies-u jumped border only recently so guess ur still learning. Objection is to Policy of declaring Indian Soldier as foreigner & giving award to family of a Pak soldier. Good Day.”

Sambit Patra justifies ‘honour for artist’

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra in a press conference on Monday defended the government’s decision to confer Padma Shri to Adnan Sami, saying “Adnan deserves Padma honour.”

Adnan Sami is one the 118 people whose names were announced on Saturday for the Padma Shri Awards.

Pakistan-born Sami has been living in the country for 18 years and applied for Indian citizenship in 2015. He became an Indian citizen in 2016.