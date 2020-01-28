🔥Adele heads to the gym after skipping the Grammys as she keeps up with health and fitness regime🔥

Adele might have decided to give the Grammy awards a miss this year, but she’s definitely not skipping leg day – as she headed to the gym the morning after the ceremony.

The Hello star, 31, made sure to keep up with her health and fitness regime while the rest of Hollywood were nursing their hangovers, as she was seen leaving an early-morning gym session on Monday.

Adele was spotted leaving the Heart & Hustle gym after her workout session, fittingly with a pair of miniature boxing gloves hanging from her rearview mirror.

The singer isn’t the only famous face who likes to work out at the Hollywood gym, with Jessica Alba also being seen there in the past, too.

Other devotees include Brie Larson, Ryan Seacrest and Mary J. Blige, at the personal training facility which ensures they don’t have to wait too long for machines due to the small numbers that are allowed to train there at one time.

Adele recently revealed the results of her training regimen, after finding she loved hitting the gym, with a source telling People: ‘After Adele started working out, she never looked back.

‘She was instantly a changed person with a different mindset.’

Personal trainer Camila Goodis, who also trains Robbie Williams’ wife Ayda Field, revealed she was partly responsible for Adele’s transformation.

She explained: ‘I trained Ayda for a long time and it happens that they are good friends so I did Adele when she was there in Robbie’s house.

‘I don’t believe she liked exercise much but she has changed her lifestyle and I believe that 90 per cent was dieting.’

Sources told People the reason behind Adele’s weight loss was for her mental and physical health rather than her appearance, explaining: ‘You see, her new look is as much, if not more, a mental thing as it is physical.

‘It’s easy to just focus on her physical transformation, but this is really about something bigger. She got to the point where she didn’t feel great.

‘She knew she had to change something because she wants to be the healthiest mom possible.’

There’s no arguing with the fact that skipping the Grammys to go work out is serious dedication.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Adele’s ex-trainer declares star’s ‘intense’ weight loss is down to ‘1,000 calories a day and green smoothies’

MORE: Adele’s transformation is about ‘treating her body better and being a healthier mum’ not just weight loss





