🔥Adele goes (mostly) under the radar at Jay-Z and Beyoncé's Oscars party🔥

Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s Oscars party has a strict no photos rule – but one partygoer managed to defy it and nab a snap with Adele.

The hitmaker skipped the main ceremony but it’s now been revealed that she attended the Carter-Knowles’ bash at the exclusive Chateau Marmont hotel.

Adele posed with Polish TV presenter Kinga Rusin, who posted a lengthy caption about her evening.

She wrote (translation via the Sun): “I know that sounds surreal. But listen from the beginning … It started with a conversation with Adele about my high heels.

“We talked and laughed until she said her name … The conversation with Adele was the ticket to a nice conversation with Rihanna. And then there was total madness!”

The presenter also revealed she saw nominees Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio at the party while Kanye West and Travis Scott “took part in the hosts’ jam session.”

“Charlize Theron offered me a piece of pizza when I looked out of curiosity into the box she was carrying,” Rusin added.

Numerous Oscars after parties took place at venues across Hollywood and included the Governor’s Ball, where the evening’s winners patiently waited to have their accolades engraved.

Vanity Fair’s star-studded annual event took place at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts while the Parasite cast and crew celebrated their four awards with a private party at Soho House, West Hollywood.