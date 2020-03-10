🔥Add some serious glam to your bedroom with Rita Ora's new collection🔥

The big message during Sleep Awareness Week 2020 (10-16 March) is that prioritising good sleep hygiene practices will not only boost physical health but also general wellbeing.

While a lack of sleep leads to shortened concentration and lethargy, according to the NHS sleep deprivation has also been linked to obesity, diabetes and heart disease.

Turning your bedroom into a sanctuary is key. One of the easiest ways to give your space a refresh is to invest in some new bedding.

This year has seen more celebrities than ever collaborating with some of the high street’s most popular homeware brands.

As Rita Ora, Tess Daly and Holly Willoughby release new ranges, we take our pick of the best bedding collections to brighten up your home.

1. Rita Ora’s bed linen

Pop star Rita Ora has added yet another string to her bow with a new bedding range.

Offering six different designs, the range (pictured below) is a whirlwind of pretty florals, vibrant jewels and glistening sparkles.

The pale pink and inky blue range starts at £74 for a single duvet cover

Add serious glamour with accent cushions and throws designed to complete the look.

Currently available at Next and House of Fraser, the bedding is also set to launch soon on the singer’s new interiors website. Watch this space.

2. Holly Willoughby X Dunelm

With prices starting from £10 for a cushion, interiors brand Dunelm has released a new range with ITV’s This Morning host Holly Willoughby.

Described by Holly as “homely, elegant and beautiful’, the collection (pictured below) is made from 100 per cent cotton and boasts a high-quality 180 thread count.

Starting from £50 for a double duvet set: this pretty Duck Egg blue floral design is also reversible

The collection features pretty florals and pastel shades alongside a more subtle white paisley set.

Velvet scatter cushions, soft linen or quilted throws complete the look to turn your bedroom into a sleeping haven.

3. Tess Daly X Next

Strictly Come Dancing presenter Tess Daly has partnered fabric and wallpaper specialist Clarke & Clarke to launch a glamorous collection of bedlinen, cushions and throws​ exclusively with with Next.

Starting from £80 for a single duvet cover and pillowcase set, there are five woven and delicately embroidered bedding sets to choose one, which come in shades of navy, grey and blush pink.

Starting from £80 for a single duvet set: this vibrant midnight blue jacquard print looks great with a dusty pink colour palette

It’s bold enough to create a statement but subtle enough to go with existing neutral colour schemes.

Pattern fans will love the collection’s intricate geometric shapes and Twenties-inspired sequin details.

4. Kylie Minogue’s bed linen

If you want to add sparkle to your bedroom, popstar Kylie’s range should be top of your list.

Ideal for those keen to add texture to their interiors, the vibrant collection is a combination of luxe satin, glittering sequins and iridescent metallics.

Starting from £59 for a double duvet: this intricate baroque-inspired pattern is created from satin

It’s easy to mix-and-match the collection with a pair of shimmering pillow cases, sold separately for £19 for a pair, or throw with diamanté trim priced at £109.

The range is available at Very, Next and Wayfair.

5. Emma Willis X Dunelm

Former Big Brother TV presenter Emma Willis has released her second bedding collection for Dunelm.

The most recent collection is inspired by Emma’s favourite places, from the Maldives, Venice and Ibiza to Ruston Hall in Northamptonshire, where she married Busted Star Matt Willis in 2008.

Starting from £55 for a double duvet set: the checked design is ideal for those who want a more subtle bedding

Starting from £45 for a single duvet and pillow case set, the bedding has a luxurious 180 thread count.

The range can be found exclusively at Dunelm, both online and in store.