The way we light our living spaces is undergoing a radical transformation as contemporary designers combine clever new tech with a brilliantly bold aesthetic.

The latest LED, or light-emitting diode technology, is so discreet that its presence is almost indiscernible.

Marry this with architectural shapes and glamorous materials, such as mouth-blown glass and burnished metals, and it’s easy to add drama and a sense of narrative to any room.

Innovative, award-winning lighting by Shoreditch-based Lee Broom (leebroom.com) includes Eclipse, from £510, a dangling pendant or tiered chandelier, its mirror-polished gold or chrome parts interacting with acrylic discs in a cascade of reflected light.

Equally eye-catching are his Orion modular lights, from £850, with spheres and tubes in contrasting opaque and solid polished-gold or gunmetal finishes.

Brilliant ideas from London-based Michael Anastassiades (michaelanastassiades.com) include the Arrangements series for in which linear, geometric shapes emit a diffuse light with each component linking to create a customisable set-up. From £1,395 at Heal’s.

Top interior designers Katharine Pooley, Martin Kemp and Candy & Candy beat a path to Dalston-based Haberdashery (haberdashery.com) for bespoke installations such as Leaf Fall, from £4,492, with naturalistic, bone-china leaves that appear to tumble, breeze-blown, from the ceiling.

More architectural are the Introvert Extrovert pendants, from £1,080, with their illuminated, elliptical forms. Introvert has an inward-facing, white light projected through a freely rotating internal circle, while Extrovert emits an outward-radiating pink/orange-tinted light.

Also making a name for itself is Hand & Eye (handandeyestudio.co.uk), a south-east London studio founded by Thomas Housden and Alex Johnen. Its clean, spare designs appeal to those looking for modern, unfussy eye-catchers at accessible prices (pendants from £160). The studio also accepts bespoke commissions.

Bold designs handmade in Montreal by Canadian brothers-in-law Gabriel Kakon and Scott Richler are displayed at their Mayfair showroom, Gabriel Scott (gabriel-scott.com). Harlow, a starburst design, is inspired by jewellery (pendant from £1,950; chandelier from £9,950). Luna, a brass and blown-glass modular chandelier, starts at £4,370.

Go Modern (gomodern.co.uk) in King’s Road has designs from Italian brand Gallotti & Radice. Bolle chandelier, from £1,890, has blown-glass spheres suspended from a hand-burnished, brass frame; domed Jolie (wall-light £1,200; pendant £4,380) is made from Murano glass.

Italian brand Foscarini (foscarini.com) produces London-based designer Tord Boontje’s Sun-Light of Love, £2,938. In white or gold, it has 390 directional “rays” arranged to screen or reflect light. Made from liquid-coated steel and aluminium, it emits softly diffused, surrounding light while throwing accent lighting on to surfaces below.

For a tactile, organic look, Annemarie O’Sullivan’s Breck Heather light, £2,400, crafted from bundles of heather straw assembled over a metal frame, is at The New Craftsmen (thenewcraftsmen.com). Alexander White champions natural materials, too, in his sculptural “Michael Cane” light, £9,500, crafted from woven rattan cane.

Nature also inspires New York studio Pelle, co-founded by husband and wife Jean and Oliver Pelle (pelledesigns.com). Cast and coloured cotton-paper poppies decorate Lure Post, £14,415, its bronze structure lit by tiny LEDs, while X-Tall Palm Bubble chandelier, £15,275, features glass globes handpainted with palm fronds.

Nana Lure, £16,120, with giant, paper-cast banana leaves, hand-coloured and painted, can be ordered as a standing or suspended light.