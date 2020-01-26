🔥Adam Driver and Jon Lovitz return to ‘SNL’ as Jeffrey Epstein and Alan Dershowitz, two friends in hell🔥

Adam Driver and the cast of ‘SNL’ returned Saturday after the show’s one-month hiatus with a fiery entrance. In the not-so cold open, former cast member Jon Lovitz joined as Alan Dershowitz, a former Harvard professor and high-profile defense lawyer, to prepare to defend President Donald Trump in the impeachment trial.

Dershowitz meets a tight-lipped Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell (Beck Bennett) and Maine Senator Susan Collins (Cecily Strong) on the Senate floor to discuss their best defense strategy. Collins advises Dershowitz not to mention past clients like O.J. Simpson and Jeffrey Epstein: “It’s not a great look,” Strong’s Collins said.

Dershowitz keels over and is transported to hell where catches up with the devil (Kate McKinnon) and sees some familiar faces. Adam Driver appears with peppery-hair and a grin as Jeffrey Epstein.

“Great to see you, what are you doing here?” asks Lovitz’ Dershowitz.

“Just hangin’,” Driver’s Epstein says.

The crowd erupted in laughter and the moment quickly gained traction online.

Adam Driver is Epstein on SNL tonight. Just wanted to put that out there. pic.twitter.com/t8BmQmfdJZ — orc girl for bernie (@ldrinkh20) January 26, 2020

The first ‘SNL’ episode of 2020 aired on NBC Saturday, Jan. 25, with host Driver and musical guest Halsey.