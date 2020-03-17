🔥Acts of kindness during a pandemic: how Canadians are helping each other amid COVID-19🔥

When Rebecca Mehra made a short tweet thread about helping out a stranger, she didn’t think it would go viral.

“I wasn’t even sure if I was going to share the story,” she told CNN. “I was so impressed by the response. This is such a trying time for so many people, particulary eldery folks, so I was glad I could help.”

The professional runner from Oreogon made a thread on Twitter on March 11 about buying groceries for an older couple who were too afraid to go into the grocery store due to fears about contracting COVID-19.

would be willing to buy her groceries.

I bought the groceries and placed them in her trunk, and gave her back the change. She told me she had been sitting in the car for nearly 45 min before I had arrived, waiting to ask the right person for help. — Rebecca Mehra (@rebecca_mehra) March 12, 2020

“As I was walking in I heard a woman yell to me from her car. I walked over and found an elderly woman and her husband,” the first tweet read. “She cracked her window open a bit more, and explained to me nearly in tears that they are afraid to go in the store.”

Without giving it a second thought, she took the list and the money and purchased their groceries for them. According to Mehler, 11 million people have seen her story and shared it with various media outlets.

Mehler is just one example of people’s random acts of kindness during the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping across the globe, which disproportionately affects the older population and people who are immunocompromised.

In Canada, communities have taken to Facebook to help each other out where they can — in something called, “caremongering.”

Over 35 Facebook groups have been created in the span of just three days in places like Toronto, Halifax and Ottawa with thousands of members, according to the BBC.

The types of posts, #ISO meaning “I’m searching for” #Offer, where someone can offer assistance, #Discussion and #News allow people to facilitate and give proper advice or exchange goods. The posts range from people offering to do grocery runs, giving advice for applying for employment insurance and keeping each other updated on the latest COVID-19 news.

“It’s spread the opposite of panic in people, brought out community and camaraderie and allowed us to tackle the needs of those who are at-risk all the time — now more than ever, Mita Hans, founder of the Toronto group told the BBC.

Additionally, grocery stores like Loblaws and Shoppers Durg Mart were dedicating the first hour of opening only to seniors and those who were immunocompromised to allow a safe and sanitary shopping experience.