The actors’ union Equity has issued an apology to Laurence Fox after a social media post from its official account branded the Lewis star a “disgrace.”
Equity’s original post came after Fox claimed that a Question Time audience member was being “racist” after she labelled him a “white privileged male” during a discussion about media coverage of Meghan Markle.
In a statement, the union said that it was a “mistake for equity as an organisation to criticise him in this way.”
More follows.
