🔥Actor Jussie Smollett denies renewed hoax charges in Chicago🔥

Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett arrives at court for his arraignment on renewed felony charges in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

CHICAGO (Reuters) – Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty on Monday to renewed felony charges that he made false reports to Chicago police about being attacked in a hate crime that he is accused of staging in a bid to advance his career.

At an arraignment in Cook County Circuit Court in Chicago, Smollett’s attorney, Tina Glandian, entered the not guilty pleas to each of the six counts of disorderly conduct on which he was indicted on Feb. 11.

The new charges emerged after a five-month investigation by a court-appointed special prosecutor who overruled a decision by the state’s attorney’s office last year to dismiss the original case.