🔥Activists welcome first Islamic funeral held for sex worker in Bangladesh🔥

Activists have welcomed the first-ever Islamic funeral held for a sex worker in Bangladesh.

Sex work is legal in the Muslim-majority nation and it has 12 major brothels, but when they died sex workers were until now denied Islamic funeral prayers and usually buried in unmarked graves, or dumped in rivers.

Last week Hamida Begum, a 65-year-old woman who worked at one of the world’s largest brothels in the village of Daulatdia, died and was given a full Islamic funeral with more than 200 people in attendance.

The historic moment came about after a coalition of sex workers persuaded local police to talk to local faith leaders about honouring Ms Begum with a full Islamic funeral.

Activists in Bangladesh welcomed the historic funeral (AFP via Getty Images)

Police chief Ashiqur Rahman, who oversaw the negotiations, told AFP news agency: “The imam was initially reluctant to lead the prayers.

“But we asked him whether Islam forbids anyone from taking part in the Janaza [funeral prayers] of a sex worker. He had no answer.”

Her 35-year-old daughter Laxmi, who is a sex worker in the same brothel and helped campaign for her mother’s funeral, and son Mukul Seikh were among more than 400 guests at the burial events.

Laxmi said: “I never dreamed that she would get such an honourable farewell. My mother was treated like a human being.

“I hope from now on every woman who works here, including me, gets a Janaza just the way my mother did.”

Mr Rahman added: “It was an unprecedented scene… People waited until late in the night to join the prayers. The eyes of sex workers welled up with tears.”