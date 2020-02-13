activist-investor-krupa-global-investments-sets-up-nmc-backer-talks

Czech activist investor Krupa Global Investments said it will meet NMC Health chief executive Prasanth Manghat in Abu Dhabi next week. 

Krupa claims to have found a private-equity investor for the Middle East hospitals operator, which has been attacked by hedge fund Muddy Waters since December. 

Krupa said: “[We] will raise several issues we have regarding the future of NMC’s business. Krupa thinks that changes in ownership structures will eventually occur, due to recent selling by top shareholders.”

Krupa has also requested a meeting with BR Shetty, the founder of the company, in Abu Dhabi. NMC declined to comment.

