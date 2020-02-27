🔥ACM Awards nominees announced🔥

Nominees for the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards’ top honors were announced Thursday morning by “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King, along with “Entertainment Tonight” host Kevin Frazier, radio personality Bobby Bones and others. Fifteen-time ACM Award-winner Keith Urban will host the awards show, taking place in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 5 and featuring performances that will be announced over the coming weeks.Here is the full list of nominees:Main AwardsEntertainer of the YearLuke BryanEric ChurchLuke CombsThomas RhettCarrie UnderwoodFemale Artist of the YearKelsea BalleriniMiranda LambertMaren MorrisKacey MusgravesCarrie UnderwoodMale Artist of the YearDierks BentleyLuke CombsThomas RhettChris StapletonKeith UrbanDuo of the YearBrooks & DunnBrothers OsborneDan + ShayFlorida Georgia LineMaddie & TaeGroup of the YearLady AntebellumLittle Big TownMidlandOld DominionThe HighwomenNew Female Artist of the Year Ingrid AndressGabby BarrettLindsay EllCaylee HammackTenille TownesNew Male Artist of the Year Jordan DavisRussell DickersonRiley GreenCody JohnsonMorgan WallenAlbum of the Year [awarded to artist(s)/producer(s)/record company–label(s)]”Center Point Road” – Thomas RhettProducers: Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Dann Huff, Thomas Rhett, The Stereotypes, Cleve WilsonRecord Label: The Valory Music Co.”GIRL” – Maren MorrisProducers: busbee, Greg Kurstin, Maren MorrisRecord Label: Columbia Nashville”Heartache Medication” – Jon PardiProducers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon PardiRecord Label: Capitol Records Nashville”What You See Is What You Get” – Luke CombsProducer: Scott MoffattRecord Label: River House Artists/Columbia Nashville”Wildcard” – Miranda LambertProducer: Jay JoyceRecord Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records NashvilleSingle of the Year [awarded to artist(s)/producer(s)/record company–label(s)]”God’s Country” – Blake SheltonProducer: Scott HendricksRecord Label: Warner Bros. (Nashville)”One Man Band” – Old DominionProducer: Shane McAnallyRecord Label: RCA Records Nashville”Rainbow” – Kacey MusgravesProducers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel TashianRecord Label: MCA Nashville”Rumor” – Lee BriceProducers: Lee Brice, Dan Frizsell, Kyle Jacobs, Jon StoneRecord Label: Curb Records”What If I Never Get Over You” – Lady AntebellumProducer: Dann HuffRecord Label: BMLG RecordsSong of the Year [awarded to songwriter(s)/publisher(s)/artist(s)]”10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay featuring Justin BieberSongwriters: Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Jessie Jo Dillon, Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan SmyersPublishers: Beats and Banjos (ASCAP), WB Music Corp. (ASCAP) / Shay Mooney Music (BMI), Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. (BMI) / Big Ass Pile Of Dimes Music (BMI), Big Machine Music (BMI) / Buckeye 26 (ASCAP), Jreynmusic (ASCAP), WB Music Corp. (ASCAP) / Bieber Time Publishing (ASCAP), Universal Music (ASCAP) / Poo B Z Inc. (ASCAP), BMG Gold Songs (ASCAP).”Girl Goin’ Nowhere” – Ashley McBrydeSongwriters: Jeremy Bussey, Ashley McBrydePublishers: Songs of Song Factory (BMI) / Universal Tunes (SESAC).”God’s Country” – Blake SheltonSongwriters: Devin Dawson, Michael Hardy, Jordan SchmidtPublishers: Relative Music Group (BMI), Administered by Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing (BMI) / WB Music Corp. / Georgia Song Vibez / We-volve Music (ASCAP) / Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. / Neon Cross Music (BMI).”One Man Band” – Old DominionSongwriters: Josh Osborne, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad TursiPublishers: WB Music Corp/Smackville Music/Smack Songs LLC (ASCAP) adm by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing. Rezsongs/Reehits World/Smacktown Music, a division of Smack Blue, LLC/Unfair Entertainment (ASCAP) adm. by Me Gusta Music. We’re Really Doin’ It Publishing (ASCAP) adm by Words & Music. Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing/Smackville Music/Smack Songs LLC (ASCAP) adm. by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing.”Some Of It” – Eric ChurchSongwriters: Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde, Bobby PinsonPublishers: Sony/ATV Tree Publishing/Longer and Louder Music, admin. by Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC; Mammaw’s Fried Okra Music/Little Louder Songs, admin. by Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing; New Writers Of Sea Gayle Music, admin. by ClearBox Rights; New Writers Of Sea Gayle Music/Not A Track Guy Music, admin. by ClearBox Rights (BMI).Video of the Year [awarded to producer(s)/director(s)/artist(s)]”10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay featuring Justin BieberDirector: Patrick TracyProducer: Christen Pinkston”God’s Country” – Blake SheltonDirector: Sophie MullerProducers: Jamie Amos, Patrick Kennedy”One Man Band” – Old DominionDirector: Mason AllenProducer: Mason Allen”Remember You Young” – Thomas RhettDirector: TK McKamyProducer: Dan Atchison”Sugar Coat” – Little Big TownDirectors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen KinigopoulosProducers: Wes Edwards, Carlo Glorioso, Angie LorenzSongwriter of the Year (off-camera award)Ashley GorleyMichael HardyHillary LindseyShane McAnallyJosh OsborneMusic Event of the Year [awarded to artist(s)/producer(s)/record company–label(s)]”10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay featuring Justin BieberProducers: Dan SmyersRecord Label: Warner Music Nashville”Dive Bar” – Garth Brooks featuring Blake SheltonProducers: Garth BrooksRecord Label: Pearl Records, Inc. “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” – Miranda Lambert featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle KingProducer: Jay JoyceRecord Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville”Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray CyrusProducers: Michael Trent Reznor, Atticus Matthew Ross, YoungKioRecord Label: Columbia Records “What Happens in a Small Town” – Brantley Gilbert featuring Lindsay EllProducer: Dann HuffRecord Label: The Valory Music Co.Industry AwardsCasino of the Year – TheaterThe Colosseum at Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NVThe Joint: Tulsa – Tulsa, OKSoaring Eagle Casino & Resort – Mt. Pleasant, MIThe Venetian Resort Hotel Casino – Las Vegas, NVWinStar Global Event Center – Thackerville, OKCasino of the Year – Arena Mark G. Etess Arena – Atlantic City, NJMGM Grand Garden Arena – Las Vegas, NVSandia Amphitheater – Albuquerque, NMStir Concert Cove – Council Bluffs, IAT Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NVFair/Rodeo of the YearCalifornia Mid-State Fair – Paso Robles, CACheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, WYHouston Livestock Show & Rodeo – Houston, TXMinnesota State Fair – St. Paul, MNSan Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo – San Antonio, TXFestival of the Year Boots and Hearts Music Festival – Oro-Medonte, ORStagecoach – Indio, CATortuga Music Festival – Fort Lauderdale, FLWatershed Festival – George, WAWindy City Smokeout – Chicago, ILClub of the Year Billy Bob’s Texas – Fort Worth, TXCoyote Joe’s – Charlotte, NCGrizzly Rose – Denver, COJoe’s Live – Rosemont, ILLosers Bar & Grill – Nashville, TNTheater of the YearThe Beacon Theatre – New York, NYThe Chicago Theatre – Chicago, ILDeJoria Center – Salt Lake City, UTRialto Square Theatre – Joliet, ILRuth Eckerd Hall – Clearwater, FLOutdoor Venue of the YearBank of New Hampshire Pavilion – Gilford, NHGreek Theatre – Los Angeles, CAInnsbrook After Hours – Glen Allen, VARed Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CORose Music Center – Huber Heights, OHThe Wharf at Orange Beach – Orange Beach, ALArena of the YearInfinite Energy Center – Duluth, GAMadison Square Garden – New York, NYStaples Center – Los Angeles, CAVan Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, MIVyStar Veterans Memorial Arena – Jacksonville, FLDon Romeo Talent Buyer of the Year Clay Campbell – Triangle TalentGary Osier – Gary Osier PresentsGil Cunningham – Neste Live!Kell Houston – Houston ProductionsNina Rojas – Neste Live!Todd Boltin – Variety AttractionsPromoter of the YearAdam Weiser – AEG PresentsBrian O’Connell – Live NationJered Johnson – Pepper ProductionsStacy Vee – Messina Touring GroupTroy Vollhoffer – Premier Global ProductionStudio Recording AwardsBass Player of the Year Eli BeairdMike BrignardelloTim MarksMichael RhodesJimmie Lee SloasDrummer of the YearFred EltringhamMiles McPhersonGreg MorrowJerry RoeNir ZidkyahuGuitar Player of the Year Tom BukovacDann HuffRob McNelleyAdam ShoenfeldIlya ToshinskiyPiano/Keyboards Player of the Year David DornTony HarrellCharlie JudgeTim LauerGordon MoteMike RojasSpecialty Instrument(s) Player of the YearStuart DuncanJenee FleenorJim HokeDanny RaderJoe SpiveyCharlie WorshamSteel Guitar Player of the YearDan DugamorePaul FranklinJosh GrangeRuss PahlJustin SchipperAudio Engineer of the Year Chuck AinlayJeff BaldingTony CastleJulian KingSteve MarcantonioJustin NiebankProducer of the YearbusbeeBuddy CannonDann HuffMichael KnoxJoey Moi

