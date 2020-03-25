🔥Accordion player brings music to Watford neighbourhood to cheer up residents on lockdown🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Residents of a Watford street were greeted by the jolly sounds of accordion music as the UK underwent its first day of police-enforced lockdown.

A man was spotted playing the instrument as he strolled past sun-drenched homes, giving onlookers a little boost to the start of their housebound morning.

Ally Wadia, 28, filmed the musical passer-by as she watched from her flat on Tuesday.

She told the Standard it was just one example of the community coming together during the coronavirus crisis.

The man gave his daily exercise slot a performative edge (Ally Wadia)

“At first my boyfriend and I thought it was just music being played in the flat below us,” she explained.

But then, looking out the window, she spotted the musician – the first person she’d seen out on the street since Boris Johnson issued the strict new quarantine rules.

Under the historic new measures, Brits are allowed out once a day to take exercise, but they must keep two metres apart from anyone who isn’t a member of their household.

Despite the restrictions, Ms Wadia said she felt as though people in the area were banding together now more than ever.

“We have a Watford Facebook group which helped pressure local supermarkets into establishing NHS-only hours,” she said.

“And before Pizza Express closed, one volunteer collected up all the leftover pizzas and delivered them to the general hospital.”

The 28-year-old added that, while people in the area were respecting social-distancing requirements, they were also acknowledging each other more.

“Even though people are walking at a distance from one another, they seem to be greeting each other more,” she said.

“They’re smiling, nodding and saying hello,” – as well as playing the accordion.