🔥AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini and son Daniel test positive for coronavirus🔥

AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini and son Daniel have both tested positive for coronavirus, the club have announced.

The 51-year-old has been Milan’s technical director since 2018, while Daniel followed in the footsteps of both his father and grandfather by making his debut for the Rossoneri last month.

A club statement said: “Paolo Maldini, the club’s Technical Director, became aware of contact with a person who subsequently tested positive for Coronavirus and began to display symptoms of the virus himself,” read a statement from AC Milan.

“He was administered with a swab test yesterday, the result of which was positive. His son Daniel, a forward in AC Milan’s youth team who had previously been training with the First Team, also tested positive.

“Paolo and Daniel are both well and have already completed two weeks at home without contact with others. They will now remain in quarantine until clinically recovered, as per the medical protocols outlined by the health authorities.”

Italy is the country that has been worst affected by the coronavirus, its death toll having surpassed that of China, where the outbreak originated, earlier this week.

Also on Saturday, another Serie A star, Pablo Dybala, became the third Juventus player to be diagnosed with coronavirus after confirming that he and his girlfriend had both tested positive for the disease.