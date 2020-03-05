🔥'Absolutely heartbroken': Flybe passengers and staff share emotional reaction to airline's collapse🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Flybe passengers have shared their dismay at the collapse of the airline after it left passengers stranded at airports and 2,000 employees facing losing their jobs.

Europe’s largest regional airline collapsed into administration overnight.

The carrier had been in financial difficulty before the coronavirus outbreak, but the virus’ impact sparked a drop in demand that “made a difficult situation worse”, according to one source.

Passengers and crew have taken to Twitter to share their heartbreak at the loss of the flight operator.

Wendy Turner said: “#flybe I will miss you and my regular flights from Belfast City to London City. My thoughts are with all the staff.”

Airport worker Dan McClurg said: “Lots of support and thoughts to all flybe crew tonight, regardless of what is to come, keep your chins up and keep doing what you do.”

Frank McCready, who was supposed to be flying with Flybe, said: “Just off plane, tractor at rear?? Very emotional for all the crew there, cuddles and handshakes from everyone.

“Passengers all more concerned about staff than delays which is the right reaction. Thoughts with Flybe team.”

Flybe employee Sophie Wilson said: “In such a state of shock, absolutely heartbroken to lose my job. Wasnt[sic] just a airline it was a family.

“My heart goes out to everyone who worked at flybe and i hope were[sic] all reunited in the skies soon.”

FlyBe collapses into administration

The airline announced in the early hours of Thursday it had ceased trading with immediate effect and that administrators had been appointed.

Crisis talks were held throughout Wednesday to try to secure a rescue package, but no deal was agreed.

All Flybe flights and those operated by sister airline Stobart Air have been cancelled, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said in a statement. Flybe was bought by a consortium of Virgin Atlantic, Stobart Group and Cyrus Capital in February 2019, after running into earlier financial problems.

The CAA said it has not been commissioned by the Government to operate flights to repatriate stranded travellers – as happened when airlines Monarch and Thomas Cook failed – because there is “enough capacity in the market for people to travel via alternative airlines, rail and coach operations”.

Avanti West Coast said Flybe passengers can travel for free on its flights on to help them reach their destinations. The free travel offer is also extended to Flybe staff.

Phil Whittingham, managing director of Avanti West Coast, said: “This is a very difficult time for Flybe staff and passengers. If we can help make it a bit easier, we’re happy to do so.”