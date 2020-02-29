About time: Union Station’s old tower clock and new aquarium clock share history

1 of 13

The gears inside the tank of the St. Louis Aquarium clock are foam pieces coated with resin and paint. “They can’t function because otherwise, you crush the fish,” said James Androuais, who company Americlock built the clock.

The new St. Louis Aquarium clock greets guests in the Grand Hall lobby area.

Union Station historian Darlene Menietti takes a photo of the clock from inside the Union Station Clock Tower.

The Union Station clock tower tells time but that isn’t its first or even second function.

Union Station historian Darlene Menietti walks around the interior of the Union Station Clock Tower. While the clock is currently run by a modern mechanical box, bottom right, the small shack holding the original components still sits in the clock tower.

James Androuais, owner of Americlock in Maryland Heights, buffs out scratches and scuffs on a 10-foot tall bronze Bugs Bunny from Six Flags St. Louis. Bugs isn’t a clock, but Six Flags knew Americlock also did metalworking.

The new St. Louis Aquarium clock greets guests in the Grand Hall lobby area, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. It is modeled after the one up in the tower of St. Louis Union Station. It is built as part of a more than 10,500 gallon tank filled with brightly-colored discus fish and rummy nose tetras. James Androuais and his crew at Americlock built the new clock. Its face is nearly 9 feet in diameter. The numbers are laser-cut aluminum, with the words ‘St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station’ curved around the bottom half. The rivets circling it are for show. As are the gears inside the tank, which are foam pieces coated with resin and paint. “They can’t function because otherwise, you crush the fish,” said Androuais. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

The new St. Louis Aquarium clock greets guests in the Grand Hall lobby area, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. It is modeled after the one up in the tower of St. Louis Union Station. It is built as part of a more than 10,500 gallon tank filled with brightly-colored discus fish and rummy nose tetras. James Androuais and his crew at Americlock built the new clock. Its face is nearly 9 feet in diameter. The numbers are laser-cut aluminum, with the words ‘St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station’ curved around the bottom half. The rivets circling it are for show. As are the gears inside the tank, which are foam pieces coated with resin and paint. “They can’t function because otherwise, you crush the fish,” said Androuais. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Union Station Hotel employee Darlene Menietti takes a photo of the clock from inside the Union Station Clock Tower in St. Louis on Tuesday, Feb 11, 2020. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.

Union Station Hotel employee Darlene Menietti takes a photo of the clock from inside the Union Station Clock Tower in St. Louis on Tuesday, Feb 11, 2020. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.

The sun sets on the Union Station clock tower.

A face for a clock sits ready next to a wall of tools in the Americlock workshop. James Androuais and his crew build and restore large clocks. They manufacture the parts in the Maryland Heights warehouse and assemble on site.

Aluminum skins for clock frames sit in the workshop at Americlock, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. James Androuais and his crew build and restore large clocks. They manufacture the parts in the Maryland Heights warehouse and assemble on site, whether it be local, like the St. Louis Aquarium Clock, or a floral clock in Dubai. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

It was only a matter of time.One of the oldest, most notable clocks in St. Louis now shares a story with one of the newest, most notable clocks in St. Louis. The old clock is the one in the tower of St. Louis Union Station, which has been ticking on and off for 126 years (except the western side most recently, which stopped running when a transmission rod was knocked out of place).The newer clock is modeled after the old and was built as part of a more than 10,500-gallon tank filled with brightly colored discus fish and rummy-nose tetras. It greets guests in the Grand Hall lobby area of the new St. Louis Aquarium, at the other end of Union Station.James Androuais and his small crew at Americlock, based in Maryland Heights, built that new clock. Androuais, 33, of West County, has traveled to 42 countries and 49 states to build and repair clocks. The aquarium clock was one of his favorite projects.“Because it’s cool, it’s three-dimensional, it’s creative,” he says. “We love the creative things. That’s why we took the bunny. It’s cool. It’s fun.”The bunny in question is a 10-foot tall bronze Bugs Bunny from Six Flags St. Louis, now standing in his workshop. Bugs isn’t a clock, but Americlock also does metalworking. They’ll buff Bugs to a mirror finish before they send him back to the theme park for its new season.But back to Union Station, and the year 1894.Architect Theodore Link designed the building and modeled it after the ancient wall around the city of Carcassonne in southern France. Some say Link’s draftsman Harvey Ellis designed the 230-foot clock tower.Millions of bystanders and travelers glanced up at it to set their watches and catch their trains.For many, the clock tower was their first impression of St. Louis.But that status diminished over the years, as builders completed the Gateway Arch in 1965 and the last passenger train left Union Station on Halloween, 1978.The tower still told time, but time was never the tower’s first function. It wasn’t even its second. Inside it is a 30,000-gallon water tank, held up on a four-legged metal frame about 60 feet above the ground. The water was stored there in case of fire.The tower’s second purpose was to ventilate air throughout the station. A smaller tower running up the corner of the larger one contained vents that took in air that ran over hot radiators inside, warming up the train offices and station.At some point, a foot-long gash split open the pipe relief valve, under the tank, but Union Station historian Darlene Menietti can’t find any records or articles about what may have happened. She thinks they stopped using the tank in the 1940s, when they did renovations.“It holds some secrets,” says Menietti of the tower. “Sometimes, it begs more questions than answers.”Wooden stairs with 30-inch banisters (“They didn’t grow them tall then,” she says, gripping a rail) lead up the tower, which is not open to the public. It’s a creaky, dusty climb, littered with the occasional bird skeleton and beer bottle.Past visitors scratched and painted graffiti on the bricks and stairs.“First Snow — Oct. 20, 1913.”“Bill Kueneke — painted hands + numbers 7/12/65.”“Buttguy.” (No date scratched next to that, just a cartoonish picture of a rear end.)Menietti knows that St. Louis Clock and Gear Work, Fred Phillip and Son made the clocks, and that all four clock faces originally cost $850. An old mechanism inside wooden housing in the tower controlled all four faces of the clock for many years, until electronic clockworks on top of the little wooden house eventually replaced it. Next weekend, when daylight saving time comes, the clocks will change on their own.The old clockworks are still there, stopped in time.The clock faces, made of opaque white glass, measure about 8 feet in diameter. Brush away a few cobwebs, open the plywood doors covering them, and you’ll see the modern neon tubing that backlights them.There’s no spectacular view from the clock tower. Any cracks or openings have been boarded up. You get some views from rooms in the floors below, which once held ticketing and Western Union offices.Now, the third and fourth floors beneath the clock tower include 28 new hotel rooms, decorated with framed copies of clock tower architectural plans. Inside one of two “conductors suites,” guests can sleep in a bed inside a former vault. The railroads often dealt in cash and needed secure places to hold the money.As for the aquarium clock, PGAV Destinations came up with the design, loosely basing it on the tower clock. Its face is nearly 9 feet in diameter, about 10 inches bigger than the tower clock face.The numbers are laser-cut aluminium, with the words “St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station” curved around the bottom half. Americlock built it in two pieces, a top and bottom half, so workers could get it through the doors. The rivets circling it are cosmetic, as are the gears inside the tank, which are foam pieces coated with resin and paint.The gears stand still, looking cool, evoking an earlier era.“They can’t function because otherwise, you crush the fish,” Androuais says. “And it’s like ‘Mommy, why is that fish upside-down?’”

James Androuais, owner of of Americlock, Friday, his crew build and restore large clocks.Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch

Androuais’ grandfather, Jacques, was a clockmaker and repairman in Normandy, France. His father, Alain, immigrated here in the 1960s and started Americlock not long after. He retired in December. The younger Androuais has worked there since he was 18, learning everything on the job.“I went to the school of hard knocks,” he jokes. “Every time you fail, you learn something.”Like many members of the aquarium’s construction crew, they worked under a time crunch to finish. They installed the clock in 12 hours, when they thought they’d get two days. They had to finish in time for the fish to acclimate.“I’ve never been told on a job before, ‘Don’t disturb the fish,’” Androuais says.In recent weeks, he’s worked jobs in Ohio, Indiana, Maryland and Pennsylvania.Locals might recognize his company’s Time Traveler clock at Silver Dollar City in Branson, and St. Francis de Sales in south St. Louis, whose clock and bells his company restored. Americlock built a flower clock for the Missouri Botanical Garden several years ago, then sold it to the Dubai Miracle Garden.Though more people turn to their phones to tell the time, about 80% of the company’s work is new construction. People like clocks as architectural pieces, Androuais says. “They’re functional, but the main idea is they add something different,” he says. “People notice clocks, but they really notice when they’re not running.”When he finds the time, he’ll return to the aquarium with his wife Stacy, 3-year-old son and toddler daughter to show them the fish in his clock tank, swimming among the gears.Meanwhile, he planned to climb up the Union Station clock tower on Saturday to reconnect the transmission rod, to get the western face ticking once again.A look back in time at St. Louis Union Station, including its big clocks

Union Station in 1923

The gateway of Union Station. The Mill Creek Valley yards, looking east. The 18th Street viaduct runs across the picture. Post-Dispatch file photo

Clint Murphy

Union Station in 1928

The umbrella sheds at Union Station just after their installation in 1928. Post-Dispatch file photo

File photo

Union Station in 1930s

A locomotive pulls outward bound passenger train along one of Union Station’s 42 tracks. Picture was made in the early 1930s when steam still ruled the rails. When Union Station opened in 1894, there were 32 tracks; their efficiency was improved in 1904. Ten tracks were added in 1929. Photo by Alexander Piaget for the Post-Dispatch

Alexander Piaget

Union Station in 1931

Union Station in 1931. As the site of Aloe Plaza is being cleared of the old structures which occupied it, the interesting facade of Union Station is becoming visible from a new angle for the first time since it was finished in 1894. The last old buildings, in the foreground, soon will be removed, and then the city will develop the plaza. Post-Dispatch file photo

File photo

Union Station in 1931

In 1931, outside Union Station, the work of removing old buildings on the north side of Market Street to provide open space for a plaza, is practically completed. For the first time since the construction of the railroad station in the 1890s, the complete front of the 2-block long station can be seen. Post-Dispatch file photo

File photo

Union Station in 1933

Union Station in June 1933, with improvements at 18th and Market Streets, looking southwest. Post-Dispatch file photo

Post-Dispatch file photo

Union Station in 1932

Aloe Plaza, in front of Union Station, in August 1932. Former cellars have been filled in and the site is ready for surface improvements not yet started. The site of the Municipal Auditorium, three blocks to the east, can also be seen in this picture. File photo

File photo

Union Station in 1949

A snowstorm in March 1949 covered the Milles Fountain figures on Aloe Plaza in front of Union Station. Post-Dispatch file photo

Sam Caldwell

Union Station in 1955

Union Station in 1955. Post-Dispatch file photo

Jack Gould

Union Station in 1950

A wildcat strike of railroad yardmen in December 1950 resulted in this tie-up of freight cars in the Terminal Railroad yards. Scene is from 18th Street viaduct, looking west. Post-Dispatch file photo

File photo

Union Station in 1960

Six inches of snow fell in the metro area on March 8, 1960, blanketing the city, and giving the area around Union Station with a Christmas card-like view. Post-Dispatch file photo

James Rackwitz

Union Station in the 1950s

Undated photo of view from Union Station looking east toward downtown, circa 1950s. Post-Dispatch file photo

file photo

Union Station in 1955

Union Station in 1955. Post-Dispatch file photo

Lester Linck

Union Station in 1965

An April 1965 photo of the lights and water turned on in the Milles Fountain opposite Union Station signifying that spring has arrived. In the background are the lighted clocks on the tower of Union Station. Post-Dispatch file photo

Jack January

Union Station in 1969

An unusual cloud formation developed just before sunset in June 1969. Light clouds hang like sacks from the darker cloud layer over Union Station. Post-Dispatch file photo

Lynn T. Spence

Union Station in 1978

The clock on Union Station, seen in October 1978. Post-Dispatch file photo

James A. Rackwitz

Union Station in 1985

Members of the “world’s largest marching band” mill around Union Station on Thursday, August 29, 1985, after performing outside the station during the reopening ceremony. The band was made up of 5,000 youngsters from Missouri, Illinois, and Arkansas. Post-Dispatch file photo

Karen Elshout

Union Station in 1985

The train shed at Union Station in August 1985. It is seen from the station’s parking lot at the south end of the complex. The station’s purchase price was only $5 million in 1979, but redeveloping it took $134.9 million. Post-Dispatch file photo

File photo

Union Station in 1991

Clockmaker Robert J. Good, right, and his assistant, Robert Mazzocchio, set the hands on the clocks in the tower of St. Louis Union Station on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 1991. The men replaced an electrical motor that powers the hands. Post-Dispatch file photo

Robert LaRouche

Union Station in 1985

Members of the “world’s largest marching band” mill around Union Station on Thursday, August 29, 1985, after performing outside the station during the reopening ceremony. The band was made up of 5,000 youngsters from Missouri, Illinois, and Arkansas. Post-Dispatch file photo

Karen Elshout

Union Station in 1998

A view of Union Station in September 1988. Post-Dispatch file photo

Larry Williams

Union Station in 1998

St. Louis Union Station, in April 1998. Post-Dispatch file photo

File photo

St. Louis Union Station clock tower blueprints

Copies of these blueprints of the St. Louis Union Station clock tower are framed and decorate the clock tower guest rooms of the hotel. The blueprints date to 1916, even though the station was built in 1894. Union Station historian Darlene Menietti wonders if they were reissued when a new clock mechanism was installed. The blueprints show a water tank still inside the tower.

St. Louis Union Station/handout

200211_Union Station Clock Tower_toned_02

Union Station historian Darlene Menietti takes a photo of the clock from inside the Union Station Clock Tower.

Colter Peterson, Post-Dispatch

200211_Union Station Clock Tower_toned_04

Union Station historian Darlene Menietti walks around the interior of the Union Station Clock Tower. While the clock is currently run by a modern mechanical box, bottom right, the small shack holding the original components still sits in the clock tower.

Colter Peterson, Post-Dispatch

200211_Union Station Clock Tower_toned_01

Union Station Hotel employee Darlene Menietti takes a photo of the clock from inside the Union Station Clock Tower in St. Louis on Tuesday, Feb 11, 2020. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.

Colter Peterson

200211_Union Station Clock Tower_toned_03

Union Station Hotel employee Darlene Menietti takes a photo of the clock from inside the Union Station Clock Tower in St. Louis on Tuesday, Feb 11, 2020. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.

Colter Peterson

200214_Union Station Clock Tower_toned_07

The sun sets on the Union Station clock tower.Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.

Colter Peterson, Post-Dispatch

200214_Union Station Clock Tower_toned_06

The sun sets on the Union Station clock tower.Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.

Colter Peterson, Post-Dispatch

200214_Union Station Clock Tower_toned_05

The Union Station clock tower tells time but that isn’t its first or even second function.

Colter Peterson, Post-Dispatch

St. Louis Aquarium clock at Americlock

The clock at the St. Louis Aquarium was manufactured by Americlock in Maryland Heights and had to be installed in two halves to fit through the door. Photos courtesy of Americlock.

Americlock

St. Louis Aquarium clock at Americlock

The clock at the St. Louis Aquarium was manufactured by Americlock in Maryland Heights and had to be installed in two halves to fit through the door. Photos courtesy of Americlock.

Americlock

St. Louis Aquarium clock at Americlock

The clock at the St. Louis Aquarium was manufactured by Americlock in Maryland Heights and had to be installed in two halves to fit through the door. Photos courtesy of Americlock.

Americlock

The St. Louis Aquarium Clock

The new St. Louis Aquarium clock greets guests in the Grand Hall lobby area, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. It is modeled after the one up in the tower of St. Louis Union Station. It is built as part of a more than 10,500 gallon tank filled with brightly-colored discus fish and rummy nose tetras. James Androuais and his crew at Americlock built the new clock. Its face is nearly 9 feet in diameter. The numbers are laser-cut aluminum, with the words ?St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station? curved around the bottom half. The rivets circling it are for show. As are the gears inside the tank, which are foam pieces coated with resin and paint. ?They can?t function because otherwise, you crush the fish,? said Androuais. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Hillary Levin

The St. Louis Aquarium Clock

The gears inside the tank of the St. Louis Aquarium clock are foam pieces coated with resin and paint. “They can’t function because otherwise, you crush the fish,” said James Androuais, who company Americlock built the clock.

Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch

The St. Louis Aquarium Clock

The new St. Louis Aquarium clock greets guests in the Grand Hall lobby area, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. It is modeled after the one up in the tower of St. Louis Union Station. It is built as part of a more than 10,500 gallon tank filled with brightly-colored discus fish and rummy nose tetras. James Androuais and his crew at Americlock built the new clock. Its face is nearly 9 feet in diameter. The numbers are laser-cut aluminum, with the words ‘St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station’ curved around the bottom half. The rivets circling it are for show. As are the gears inside the tank, which are foam pieces coated with resin and paint. “They can’t function because otherwise, you crush the fish,” said Androuais. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Hillary Levin

The St. Louis Aquarium Clock

The new St. Louis Aquarium clock greets guests in the Grand Hall lobby area, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. It is modeled after the one up in the tower of St. Louis Union Station. It is built as part of a more than 10,500 gallon tank filled with brightly-colored discus fish and rummy nose tetras. James Androuais and his crew at Americlock built the new clock. Its face is nearly 9 feet in diameter. The numbers are laser-cut aluminum, with the words ‘St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station’ curved around the bottom half. The rivets circling it are for show. As are the gears inside the tank, which are foam pieces coated with resin and paint. “They can’t function because otherwise, you crush the fish,” said Androuais. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Hillary Levin

The St. Louis Aquarium Clock

The new St. Louis Aquarium clock greets guests in the Grand Hall lobby area, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. It is modeled after the one up in the tower of St. Louis Union Station. It is built as part of a more than 10,500 gallon tank filled with brightly-colored discus fish and rummy nose tetras. James Androuais and his crew at Americlock built the new clock. Its face is nearly 9 feet in diameter. The numbers are laser-cut aluminum, with the words ‘St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station’ curved around the bottom half. The rivets circling it are for show. As are the gears inside the tank, which are foam pieces coated with resin and paint. “They can’t function because otherwise, you crush the fish,” said Androuais. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Hillary Levin

The St. Louis Aquarium Clock

The new St. Louis Aquarium clock greets guests in the Grand Hall lobby area, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. It is modeled after the one up in the tower of St. Louis Union Station. It is built as part of a more than 10,500 gallon tank filled with brightly-colored discus fish and rummy nose tetras. James Androuais and his crew at Americlock built the new clock. Its face is nearly 9 feet in diameter. The numbers are laser-cut aluminum, with the words ‘St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station’ curved around the bottom half. The rivets circling it are for show. As are the gears inside the tank, which are foam pieces coated with resin and paint. “They can’t function because otherwise, you crush the fish,” said Androuais. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Hillary Levin

The St. Louis Aquarium Clock

The new St. Louis Aquarium clock greets guests in the Grand Hall lobby area, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. It is modeled after the one up in the tower of St. Louis Union Station. It is built as part of a more than 10,500 gallon tank filled with brightly-colored discus fish and rummy nose tetras. James Androuais and his crew at Americlock built the new clock. Its face is nearly 9 feet in diameter. The numbers are laser-cut aluminum, with the words ?St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station? curved around the bottom half. The rivets circling it are for show. As are the gears inside the tank, which are foam pieces coated with resin and paint. ?They can?t function because otherwise, you crush the fish,? said Androuais. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Hillary Levin

The St. Louis Aquarium Clock

The new St. Louis Aquarium clock greets guests in the Grand Hall lobby area, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. It is modeled after the one up in the tower of St. Louis Union Station. It is built as part of a more than 10,500 gallon tank filled with brightly-colored discus fish and rummy nose tetras. James Androuais and his crew at Americlock built the new clock. Its face is nearly 9 feet in diameter. The numbers are laser-cut aluminum, with the words ‘St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station’ curved around the bottom half. The rivets circling it are for show. As are the gears inside the tank, which are foam pieces coated with resin and paint. “They can’t function because otherwise, you crush the fish,” said Androuais. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Hillary Levin

The St. Louis Aquarium Clock

The new St. Louis Aquarium clock greets guests in the Grand Hall lobby area, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. It is modeled after the one up in the tower of St. Louis Union Station. It is built as part of a more than 10,500 gallon tank filled with brightly-colored discus fish and rummy nose tetras. James Androuais and his crew at Americlock built the new clock. Its face is nearly 9 feet in diameter. The numbers are laser-cut aluminum, with the words ‘St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station’ curved around the bottom half. The rivets circling it are for show. As are the gears inside the tank, which are foam pieces coated with resin and paint. “They can’t function because otherwise, you crush the fish,” said Androuais. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Hillary Levin

The St. Louis Aquarium Clock

The new St. Louis Aquarium clock greets guests in the Grand Hall lobby area, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. It is modeled after the one up in the tower of St. Louis Union Station. It is built as part of a more than 10,500 gallon tank filled with brightly-colored discus fish and rummy nose tetras. James Androuais and his crew at Americlock built the new clock. Its face is nearly 9 feet in diameter. The numbers are laser-cut aluminum, with the words ‘St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station’ curved around the bottom half. The rivets circling it are for show. As are the gears inside the tank, which are foam pieces coated with resin and paint. “They can’t function because otherwise, you crush the fish,” said Androuais. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Hillary Levin

The St. Louis Aquarium Clock

The new St. Louis Aquarium clock greets guests in the Grand Hall lobby area, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. It is modeled after the one up in the tower of St. Louis Union Station. It is built as part of a more than 10,500 gallon tank filled with brightly-colored discus fish and rummy nose tetras. James Androuais and his crew at Americlock built the new clock. Its face is nearly 9 feet in diameter. The numbers are laser-cut aluminum, with the words ‘St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station’ curved around the bottom half. The rivets circling it are for show. As are the gears inside the tank, which are foam pieces coated with resin and paint. “They can’t function because otherwise, you crush the fish,” said Androuais. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Hillary Levin

The St. Louis Aquarium Clock

The new St. Louis Aquarium clock greets guests in the Grand Hall lobby area, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. It is modeled after the one up in the tower of St. Louis Union Station. It is built as part of a more than 10,500 gallon tank filled with brightly-colored discus fish and rummy nose tetras. James Androuais and his crew at Americlock built the new clock. Its face is nearly 9 feet in diameter. The numbers are laser-cut aluminum, with the words ‘St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station’ curved around the bottom half. The rivets circling it are for show. As are the gears inside the tank, which are foam pieces coated with resin and paint. “They can’t function because otherwise, you crush the fish,” said Androuais. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Hillary Levin

The St. Louis Aquarium Clock

The new St. Louis Aquarium clock greets guests in the Grand Hall lobby area, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. It is modeled after the one up in the tower of St. Louis Union Station. It is built as part of a more than 10,500 gallon tank filled with brightly-colored discus fish and rummy nose tetras. James Androuais and his crew at Americlock built the new clock. Its face is nearly 9 feet in diameter. The numbers are laser-cut aluminum, with the words ‘St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station’ curved around the bottom half. The rivets circling it are for show. As are the gears inside the tank, which are foam pieces coated with resin and paint. “They can’t function because otherwise, you crush the fish,” said Androuais. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Hillary Levin

Americlock

A face for a clock sits ready next to a wall of tools in the Americlock workshop. James Androuais and his crew build and restore large clocks. They manufacture the parts in the Maryland Heights warehouse and assemble on site.Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch

Americlock

James Androuais, owner of Americlock in Maryland Heights, buffs out scratches and scuffs on a 10-foot tall bronze Bugs Bunny from Six Flags St. Louis. Bugs isn’t a clock, but Six Flags knew Americlock also did metalworking.Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch

Americlock

Aluminum shavings from a recent project sit in the Americlock workshop, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. James Androuais and his crew build and restore large clocks. They manufacture the parts in the Maryland Heights warehouse and assemble on site, whether it be local, like the St. Louis Aquarium Clock, or a floral clock in Dubai. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Hillary Levin

Americlock

Hands for a clock sit on a work table at Americlock, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. James Androuais and his crew build and restore large clocks. They manufacture the parts in the Maryland Heights warehouse and assemble on site, whether it be local, like the St. Louis Aquarium Clock, or a floral clock in Dubai. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Hillary Levin

Americlock

James Androuais, owner of Americlock in Maryland Heights, buffs out scratches and scuffs on a 10-foot tall bronze Bugs Bunny from Six Flags St. Louis. Bugs isn’t a clock, but Six Flags knew Americlock also did metalworking.

Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch

Americlock

The inner workings of an old Seth Thomas clock from 1889 sits in the workshop at Americlock, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, waiting to be restored. James Androuais and his crew build and restore large clocks. They manufacture the parts in the Maryland Heights warehouse and assemble on site, whether it be local, like the St. Louis Aquarium Clock, or a floral clock in Dubai. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Hillary Levin

Americlock

Aluminum skins for clock frames sit in the workshop at Americlock, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. James Androuais and his crew build and restore large clocks. They manufacture the parts in the Maryland Heights warehouse and assemble on site, whether it be local, like the St. Louis Aquarium Clock, or a floral clock in Dubai. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Hillary Levin

Americlock

James Androuais, owner of of Americlock, Friday, his crew build and restore large clocks.Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch

Americlock

James Androuais, of Americlock, in Maryland Heights, buffs out scratches and scuffs on a 10-foot tall bronze Bugs Bunny from Six Flags St. Louis, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in his workshop. Bugs isn’t a clock, but Six Flags knew Americlock also did metalworking. They’ll buff Bugs to a mirror finish before they send him back to the theme park in time for the opening of the season. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Hillary Levin

Americlock

A pile of century-old clock parts just picked up from Ohio sits in the workshop at Americlock, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. James Androuais and his crew, while based in Maryland Heights, travel around the country and the world to bring back clocks that need restoring or to build new ones on site, whether it be local, like the St. Louis Aquarium Clock, or a floral clock in Dubai. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Hillary Levin

Americlock

James Androuais, of Americlock, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. Androuais and his crew build and restore large clocks. They manufacture the parts in the Maryland Heights warehouse and assemble on site, whether it be local, like the St. Louis Aquarium Clock, or a floral clock in Dubai. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Hillary Levin

You’re not alone in your parenting struggles. Subscribe for unlimited access to the Post-Dispatch for less than the cost of getting a sitter on a Friday night.

To devout Catholics, Tuesday is a holy day of obligation in honor of the Immaculate Conception of Mary. The congregation at St. Francis de Sales, south of downtown, sought to refurbish an old bell assembly for the occasion.

What would Theodore Link think?

The aquarium debuts Christmas Day, and while tickets for the big opening are already sold out, you can still visit Union Station’s other new attractions.