🔥Abbey Wood stabbing: Man fighting forever after south London knife attack🔥

A guy is fighting for his life in hospital after he was stabbed in south London.

Emergency services rushed to the scene in Throwley Close, Abbey Wood, at around 5.50pm yesterday following reports of a knife attack.

A guy in his 20s was found with stab injuries.

He was taken up to hospital.

His condition is reported to be life-threatening.

There have no arrests up to now.

A person with information is asked to call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 6748/4Mar.