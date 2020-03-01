🔥A5 Hendon crash: Man in his 80s dies after collision in north west London🔥

A man in his 80s has died after a two-vehicle crash in north west London.

The collision took place on the A5 at Hyde Estate Road in Colindale around 9pm on Saturday.

Pictures from the scene show a minibus at the scene as well as a badly-damaged taxi.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Met Police said: ‘Police were called to a two vehicle collision on Hyde Estate Rd, NW9 just before 9pm on Saturday, 29 February.

‘A man, believed to be in his 80s, has died at the scene.

‘His next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

‘No arrest. Enquiries continue to establish the circumstances. Road closures have now opened.’