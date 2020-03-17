🔥A40 crash: Young man found dead in road after 'collision involving lorry' in Hillingdon🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A young man has been killed after a crash involving a lorry in west London.

Officers were called to the A40 east near Swakeleys roundabout, in Hilingdon, at 4.20am on Tuesday to reports of a body in the road.

They found the body of a man believed to be in his 20s on the carriageway, Met Police said.

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances of the incident, but at this stage police believe the man was involved in a collision with a lorry.

Enquiries continue to identify the victim and trace his relevant next of kin.

The lorry driver stopped at the scene. They were not arrested.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information or dash-cam footage which could assist police is asked to contact Alperton Traffic Garage on 020 8246 9820.