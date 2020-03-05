🔥'A vote for hope': Gordon Brown backs Keir Starmer as next Labour leader🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Gordon Brown endorsed Sir Keir Starmer to be the next Labour leader.

The former prime minister today backed the shadow Brexit secretary’s bid to replace Jeremy Corbyn saying: “Keir Starmer has all the qualifications that are necessary for a prime minister of the future. A vote for Keir Starmer is a vote for hope.”

Mr Brown, who was prime minister from 2007 to 2010, said the party had three “worthy candidates” in the race to become Labour leader.

He singled out shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey for her Green New Deal and Lisa Nandy for speaking out about empowering communities.

Sir Keir Starmer (Getty Images)

But he added: “There is one candidate with the expertise, with the eloquence, with the dedication, with the commitment and indeed with the values that are necessary for Labour to return to power.”

His intervention came after Sir Keir and Ms Long-Bailey faced a grilling on BBC 2’s The Andrew Neil Show last night. During the interview Ms Long-Bailey accused her rival of not having clear policies.

Labour Party members have until April 2 to vote for a new leader and deputy.