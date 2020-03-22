🔥A Toronto doctor describes what it’s like to watch his father-in-law die from COVID-19 in ‘seven days’🔥

A Toronto doctor is pleading with the public to heed the information regarding COVID-19 seriously, after his father-in-law became one of the first people to die from the virus in Ontario. In a Facebook post on Sunday, Rick Mann described what it was like for him and his wife to watch his 77-year-old healthy father-in-law go from spending his days working at a grocery store and aiding other seniors, to lying in an intensive care unit, attached to a ventilator, within the span of a week. Here’s his story.