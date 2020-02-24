🔥A timeline of the Frontier mine that Teck Resources shelved amid national anti-pipeline protests🔥

Teck Resources announced on Sunday night that they would be temporarily shelving its planned $20-billion mine in Northern Alberta. Here’s a timeline of the arduous process that eventually resulted in the company withdrawing the project.

March 2008 — The regulatory process for Frontier began

2009

— Engineering studies began on Teck Frontier.

Nov. 24, 2011 — Frontier applications submitted to the Alberta Energy Regulator

Jan. 19, 2012 — Then environment minister Peter Kent announces an independent panel would be reviewing the Frontier project.

March 2012 — Teck submits the Frontier application and environmental impact assessment

Aug. 20, 2013 — The first day of the AER hearings for the Frontier mine.

May 2016 — A joint review panel of the Alberta Energy Regulator and the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency is announced

Jan. 20, 2017 — Fort McKay Métis and Teck Resources Limited announce an agreement for Frontier, located on the Fort McKay Métis traditional territory.

November 2017 — Environment Canada grants the Joint Review Panel examining Teck Resource’s proposed Frontier Oil Sands Mine project an extension of eight months to decide the project’s fate.

July 25, 2019 — The Alberta Energy Regulator and the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency recommended approval of the project.

Feb. 7, 2020 — Chief Allan Adam, chief of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, said the regulators had failed to consider environmental concerns of the Frontier project

Feb. 23, 2020 — The Alberta government announces it has reached agreements Mikisew Cree First Nation and Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation on the Frontier project.

Feb. 23, 2020 — Teck Resources announces it’s suspending the Frontier project.