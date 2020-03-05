🔥A three week rail blockade in Quebec is finally coming down🔥

KAHNAWAKE, Que. — A blockade in the Mohawk community of Kahnawake that has halted rail traffic south of Montreal for more than three weeks is being dismantled.

The blockade came to an end quietly today as protesters took down their camp, temporarily stopping highway traffic as they moved to a location away from the Canadian Pacific Railway tracks.

The protest began Feb. 8 in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs after the RCMP moved into Wet’suwet’en territory in northern British Columbia to enforce an injunction against a blockade erected by pipeline opponents.

The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake praised the dedication of the protesters and said they will now be located beside Highway 138, near the foot of the Mercier bridge leading to Montreal.

The council said the action was a sincere and peaceful expression of support for the hereditary chiefs.

A statement from the Mohawk longhouse, distributed by the protesters, called the removal of the blockade a gesture of good faith as the Wet’suwet’en people consider a draft agreement reached Sunday between their hereditary chiefs and senior Canadian officials.

In February, Tekarontake, a Kahnawake Mohawk, said the Wet’suwet’en conflict, which had triggered Indigenous actions across the country, is the result of a failure by governments and others to accept that the land belongs to the people who continue to adhere to the ways of their ancestors.

“That’s whose land this is, we have never disconnected ourselves from our mother. This land is our mother,” he said. “We haven’t abandoned her, we still love her, we care for her and we will defend her to the best of our ability.” He had said for the blockade to end, Canada would have to “come to its senses.”

Exo, which runs the commuter trains on the affected line, had been hiring buses to provide shuttle service to the roughly 3,000 daily passengers who saw train service halted between Montreal and several suburban towns southwest of the city.

Tekarontake shrugged off the inconvenience faced by those who used the rail line. “Everything inconveniences them anyways,” he said. “But they still get to work. There are still buses, cars.”