🔥A Sydney zoo was about to give a baboon a vasectomy — so he grabbed his two wives and went on the run in the city🔥

Three baboons, including a male scheduled for a vasectomy, escaped their holding outside a Sydney, Australia hospital on Tuesday, leaving city pedestrians stunned for more than an hour as the animals ran amok among them.

According to the Daily Mail, a 15-year-old baboon was being transported to the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney for a vasectomy when he escaped from a truck along with his two “wives,” who had ben sent along with him. Police and animal handlers managed to capture the baboons, but only after a 90-minute standoff that ended in the hospital’s parking lot.

New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard told the Daily Telegraph that the two “wives” were travelling alongside the male, who is the leader of his troop, to keep him comfortable and before the operation.

“He was having a vasectomy because there’s no desire for him to continue to breed for the troop, and the other option was to move him from the troop,” Hazzard said to Guardian Australia. “This way, he can stay with his family through until old age.”

Hazzard told Guardian Australia the baboons were travelling from their colony to the animal research facilities at the hospital. They escaped because of a faulty lock on the truck that was transporting them.

According to The Guardian, some of the first people to report the escaped baboons were callers to Sydney talkback radio station 2GB.

“Mate I’m deadset serious, I’m at RPA, I’m six floors up and I was just having a gaze out at the carpark … and there were three baboons in the carpark,” one caller said. “I’m deadset serious. They even had shiny red bottoms.”

The incident prompted the NSW Police Force to put out a tweet warning bystanders not to get involved.

“This is not a Mandrill! Earlier this afternoon, a troop of baboons escaped from a facility and were going bananas in Camperdown. Police and wildlife handlers now have the situation under control, so please let them do their job and don’t be tempted to pry, mates,” the tweet said.

Hazzard says the baboons are used for medical research at the hospital.

“The research includes reproductive issues, kidney disease, gestational diabetes, a whole range of research areas and with the conclusion of the research they return to the colony in Western Sydney and they usually just live their lives out until old age,” Hazzard said, according to The Daily Telegraph .