🔥A Street Riot Breaks Out In Latest Matrix 4 Set Video🔥

Downtown San Franciso has been transformed into something of a futuristic battle zone these past few weeks thanks to The Matrix 4.

Warner’s long-awaited sci-fi sequel is deep in production ahead of its planned release in May of next year, and while we’re still a ways away from clocking eyes on our first-look teaser, a steady stream of set videos have been trickling onto social media.

Case in point: this latest snippet of on-set footage from Twitter user ‘SkyBobbyTv’, which appears to show a mob of extras charging down an armored vehicle. It’s impossible to wean any story details from this clip, but it’s still pretty exciting to see the sheer scale of The Matrix 4, not to mention its use of practical effects.

Warner Bros. and Lana Wachowski will no doubt serve up a familiar blend of cutting-edge visual effects and bullet-time, but videos like these certainly go some way to reassuring us that the entirety of The Matrix 4 won’t be filmed against a green screen.

See for yourself:

Last night on my block filming Matrix 4 #matrix #Matrix #matrix4 #Matrix4 #MatrixHR #matrix4sf #projecticeceeam #matrixmovie #behindthescenesmatrix4 #keanureeves #Keanu #sanfrancisco #moviemaking pic.twitter.com/AOgBDW4H4D

— SkyBobbyTv (@SkyBobbyTv1) March 2, 2020

Last week, it was reported that filming on The Matrix 4 got so heated that the Warner Bros. production damaged city property – approximately $2,000 worth of damage to street lamps and a nearby advertising billboard, for the record. How, exactly, the San Francisco battle scene fits into the story is another question entirely, but one thing’s for sure: the war between the humans and the machines isn’t over. Far from it.

Starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as machine-killing duo Neo and Trinity, look for The Matrix 4 to boot online May 21st, 2021. Aquaman‘s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Eréndira Ibarra, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Priyanka Chopra, Andrew Caldwell, and Brian J. Smith round out the cast.