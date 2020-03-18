🔥A Special Version Of Coco Is Coming To Disney+ In April🔥

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Maybe the kids have been playing Frozen II on repeat since it dropped on Disney+ over the weekend and it’s leaving you as stir crazy as these parents. Or you’re just hungry for more content from the House of Mouse to stream. Well you’re in luck. It’s just been announced that Disney+ is releasing a live concert experience of Coco this April. Take a look:

The latest Disney+ release (you can sign up for a free 7-day trial here) looks like an “un poco loco” fun time for the entire family. The upcoming special immortalizes a live-to-film concert experience of Coco the iconic Hollywood Bowl held back in November. The concert celebrates the 2017 Pixar film by blending the animated project with beautiful live on stage performances and a 60-piece orchestra.

As the exclusive first look at A Celebration of the Music from Coco reveals on Twitter, the special is hosted by Eva Longoria and Benjamin Bratt, who played Ernesto de la Cruz in the movie Coco. During the special, exciting guests such as Carlos Rivera, Miguel and Natalia Jiménez join in on the fun as well!

Just as the movie provides exposure for the Mexican holiday known as the Day of the Dead, A Celebration of the Music from Coco will extend this by featuring more grounded depictions of what the movie is inspired by. More notable people to look out for include Jaime Camil, Felipe Fernández del Paso, Alex Gonzalez, Sarah Hicks, Rudy Mancuso, Mariachi Divas, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Alanna Ubach and the film’s director, Lee Unkrich.

A Celebration of the Music from Coco will of course feature the Oscar-winning song “Remember Me” along with “Un Poco Loco,” “The World Es Mi Familia” and “Proud Corazón”. Coco follows a 12-year-old boy who dreams of being a great musician just like his idol Ernesto de la Cruz, but his family has placed a ban on music.

During the Day of the Dead, Miguel picks up and strums Ernesto’s guitar and finds himself in the Land of the Dead where he meets his ancestors and teams up with Hector to get himself back to the living. It’s messages about life and death echo Pixar’s latest release Onward who has had a luckless time in theaters the past couple weeks as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread and close down public gatherings.

As Onward has only just crossed $100 million at the worldwide box office, it’s been announced that all major theaters have closed nationwide. In the coming weeks, all major releases have been cancelled including Disney’s Mulan and Marvel’s Black Widow. Thankfully, Disney+ offers enough magical content for fans stuck at home. Wrinkle In Time is finally heading to the platform on March 25 and A Celebration of the Music from Coco will be streaming on April 10.