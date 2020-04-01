A small Hillsboro campaign grows into a lifeline for many

Mary Ritch puts a donated box of supplies from the Hillsboro Community Supply Depot in her car on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. “God bless them. They’re doing a fantastic job of helping people out. I’m 62 and I have COPD. I’m trying to stay home to keep safe and keep other people safe,” Ritch said. Photo by David Carson, [email protected]

Baby formula is lined up to be given out as part of a donation box at the Hillsboro Community Supply Depot for Hillsboro area residents who need help with basic necessities and food on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Photo by David Carson, [email protected]

Hillsboro Community Supply Depot volunteers Kecia Jones, left, and Trisha Watson pack boxes of supplies for Hillsboro-area residents who need help with basic necessities and food on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Photo by David Carson, [email protected]

Hillsboro Community Supply Depot volunteer Kecia Jones, center, carries out a box of supplies for a Hillsboro-area resident who needs help with basic necessities and food on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Photo by David Carson, [email protected]

HILLSBORO — A small campaign started on Facebook with a group of people who had a few extra supplies, like toilet paper or cleaning products, and were willing to share with those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.But that group, Friends helping Friends in Hillsboro, has now morphed into the Hillsboro Community Supply Depot, which is allowing those in need to pick up food and other supplies and even delivering goods across Jefferson County. Mandy Alley, treasurer and office administrator for the Greater Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce, said the group saw the need coming from people who lost their jobs, who are home-bound because they don’t have transportation or are under self-quarantine, or from those who lost out on essentials to hoarders.“Pretty much overnight on that page we had 800 members,” Alley said. Kami Kimes, another of the groups’s founders, said that at first, volunteers delivered what they had on hand or could find easily. Hillsboro Fire Protection District Chief Brian Gaudet then began sourcing supplies for the group. “We didn’t expect to see a lot of donations,” Alley said. But despite job losses and furloughs, and parts of the economy coming to a halt, the community came together.“The kindness in our community has been unbelievable. Truckloads of stuff have been dropped off,” she said.The rise of the depot has come at a time when food pantries have seen a surge in demand. Alley said that the depot is not connected to the Hillsboro Food Pantry, but has supplied them with food.The effort has been fueled by volunteers from the chamber of commerce, the fire district, the Hillsboro R-3 School District, the Hillsboro Title Company and the city of Hillsboro.Businesses and people who are doing OK, she said, “have dropped off checks and said, ‘Whatever you need let us know.'”In addition to the supply depot, and the Facebook page, which is now serving as a self-sustaining clearinghouse for information, a group delivers hot meals several times a week. Even though restaurants are hurting, Alley said that several, including Imo’s and Saucy’s Pizzeria, are “donating food for us to make and take to people for free.”They’ve also been contacted by people who say, “I can afford toilet paper. I just can’t find it,” Alley said. Some have bartered cleaning supplies or personal care supplies for other items, she said. One elderly woman who is immune-compromised and had no transportation left items at her door to trade.Donors drop off supplies at the fire department, which disinfects them and puts them on an inventory list. People call to either request items for pickup, or for delivery if they can’t leave their homes.Mary Ritch, who was picking up a box of food Wednesday, said, “God bless them. They’re doing a fantastic job of helping people out. I’m 62 and I have COPD. I’m trying to stay home to keep safe and keep other people safe.”And the depot is not just supplying Hillsboro. Alley said they are getting calls from across Jefferson County. On Thursday, deliveries are planned to Dittmer, High Ridge and House Springs in addition to the local deliveries.“I can’t explain it. I don’t know how it’s happened. But its a small miracle, I guess,” Alley said.To reach the Supply Depot, call 636-789-4920, email [email protected] or search for “Friends helping friends in Hillsboro” on Facebook. The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is also hosting a drive-thru food giveaway Thursday from noon to 3 p.m. at its community outreach center at 8960 Jennings Station Road in Jennings.David Carson of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

