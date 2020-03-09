🔥A sink, an open toilet and two ‘older gentlemen’ cellmates for Harvey Weinstein at Rikers Island🔥

Harvey Weinstein is “miserable” in Rikers Island jail, after suffering a bad fall on Saturday night

The disgraced movie mogul was transported to the facility over the weekend, moving from Bellevue Hospital in New York where he had been held since he was convicted of rape and a criminal sexual act last month. After undergoing an operation to help the “heart palpitations” he had reportedly been having since the conviction, Weinstein was well enough to move to Rikers Island.

And revealing details about the 67-year-old’s living conditions inside the prison’s North Infirmary Command, his spokesperson Juda Engelmayer said he’s sharing a cell with two “older gentlemen”.

“It’s a prison cell,” she added to the New York Post’s gossip column, Page Six. “It has a sink and toilet, all stainless steel and open.”



This Jan. 28, 2016, photo shows a solitary confinement cell at New York's Rikers Island jail.

Since the court case against him began, Weinstein has been using a walker — an act many speculated could have been to earn sympathy from the judge and jury. However, in Rikers Island, the producer isn’t allowed to use the walking aid, which resulted in him taking a tumble on Saturday.

“He fell on his head and thinks he has a concussion,” Engelmayer said. “His head has been pounding since yesterday.”

As for the convicted rapist’s state of mind while he’s behind bars, she explained: “He’s miserable but trying to be optimistic as best he can. He has had a lot of time to think about his life and be humbled, but he thinks it’s going to be a long, uphill battle from here.”

Weinstein’s sentencing, which could see him ordered to spend up to 29 years behind bars, will take place on 11 March.