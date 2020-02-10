🔥A robot furthers the development of the male pill, according to research🔥

The arrival of the male pill may be one step closer thanks to ‘unrivalled’ new technology created by researchers at the University of Dundee.

A team, led by Professor Chris Barratt and Dr Paul Andrews, has developed a fully automated robot capable of speedily assessing how chemical compounds affect the mobility of human sperm.

One of semen’s key objectives is to transport itself very rapidly into the fallopian tubes where fertilisation can take place. Finding chemicals and drugs to prevent this manoeuvrability was the aim of a study carried out using the new technology.

Utilising a microscope and image-processing tools, the robot was able to monitor the impact that a bank of 12,000 clinically tested compounds – taken from the ReFRAME collection, one of the world’s largest drug repurposing libraries – had on sperms’ ability to travel.

The results, published in journal eLife, uncovered that ‘effective agents’ were able block its movement, meaning further research can now be carried out to see if any will be safe for men to use long-term.

Chris Barratt, professor of reproductive medicine in the School of Medicine, said, “This is a breakthrough in technology for the area. It allows us for the first time to assess in large numbers how compounds can affect sperm function. Surprisingly there has been no effective, reversible and widely available form of contraception developed for the male since the condom and, as such, the burden falls largely to the female.

“Finding an effective male contraceptive would be a major step in addressing that inequality.”

The team’s work was funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which donated almost $1 million to the University of Dundee in 2018 for research into the development of a male contraceptive pill.

According to the Department of Health & Social Care last year, abortions for residents of England and Wales reached the highest number on record, totalling of 200,608 in 2018. The figure for non-residents of both countries was also up on the previous year.