🔥A Quiet Place: Part II Reactions Are In, Here’s What People Are Saying🔥

The horror film renaissance continues, and one of the most solid performers of the last several years was A Quiet Place, starring Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, the latter of whom also directed. While originally intended to be a one-off, A Quiet Place was such a critical and commercial hit that Paramount Pictures understandably put a sequel into development. Cut to today, A Quiet Place: Part II is now only weeks away from hitting theaters, but early reactions are now trickling in.

So what do folks lucky enough to have seen A Quiet Place: Part II ahead of time think of it? Well, CinemaBlend’s own Sean O’Connell was quite enamored with it and hopes it’s equally successful as its predecessor, if not more so.

Comicbook.com’s Chris Killian was also impressed with A Quiet Place: Part II, noting how John Krasinski, who sat back in the director’s chair, ensured that the sequel didn’t feel like a retread of what we saw in the previous movie.

Mike Ryan from Uproxx focused on how A Quiet Place: Part II put him on edge, which, to be fair, is the kind of thing a movie like this should be doing.

A QUIET PLACE PART II is “Tension: The Movie.” I have a stomach ache now from how tense this movie is. (Also, this turned out to be a surprisingly great Cillian Murphy movie.)— Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) March 6, 2020

Daily Dead’s Heather Wixson also highlighted how tense A Quiet Place: Part II was and specifically commended two of the main actors.

So #AQuietPlacePartII was incredibly tense & builds upon the story from the first film in some unexpected/inspired ways. Cillian Murphy RULES & Millicent Simmonds really comes into her own her with a truly phenomenal performance.— Heather Wixson (@thehorrorchick) March 6, 2020

Finally, Kate Erbland from Indiewire dropped a food hot take while praising A Quiet Place: Part II.

A QUIET PLACE PART II: A worthy, world-expanding followup that builds on the original and finds its own thrills, chills, and emotions in the process. Audiences should still be banned from eating crunchy snacks during any and all screenings. ????— Kate Erbland (@katerbland) March 6, 2020

Obviously these are just some of the reactions about A Quiet Place: Part II that have been posted, so feel free to look around Twitter to learn what others thought. Overall though, it sounds A Quiet Place: Part II is just as enjoyable as A Quiet Place, and it’s possible that some people may walk out of the theater thinking it’s better than the original.

You’ll recall that the end of A Quiet Place saw John Krasinski’s Lee Abbot being killed by the sound-sensitive creatures that are running rampant on Earth, but the rest of the family realized soon after that young Regan’s cochlear implant could emit a sound that can weaken these monstrosities. Armed with the knowledge of how to turn the tables on the predators, A Quiet Place: Part II sees the rest of the Abbot family venturing into the outside world fighting not only to survive against these creatures, but from other threats a little closer to home, so to speak.

Along with Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe all reprising their respective roles, A Quiet Place: Part II also stars Djimon Honsou and Cillian Murphy, the latter of whom plays Emmett, who featured prominently in the sequel’s first trailer. Like its predecessor, A Quiet Place: Part II is rated PG-13, and as of lat week, it was estimated to make around $55 million opening weekend.

You can judge A Quiet Place: Part II for yourself when it opens in theaters on March 20. Find out when the rest of this year’s movies are coming out in our 2020 release schedule.