A Quiet Place 2 is being delayed due to coronavirus outbreak.

Director John Krasinski announced the news on Instagram, revealing that the film will be postponed until film fans can “all see it together”.

“One of the things I’m most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together,” he wrote. “Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what’s going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that.”

He added: “As insanely excited as we are for you all to see this movie… I’m gonna wait to release the film until we CAN all see it together! So here’s to our group movie date.”

The film was originally intended to be released on Thursday March 19.

As Deadline reports, UK exhibitors are thought to have been notified that the horror film will be pushed back today, although a new release date has not been revealed.

Paramount is believed to be hosting a conference call at 3pm GMT (8am Pacific Time) to make a call on a new rollout date

The film is the latest project to be delayed because of the outbreak, with cinema closures in China and Italy affecting global box office performances.

James Bond film No Time To Die and animated sequel Peter Rabbit 2 have also been postponed in the past week.

A Quiet Place 2 is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year, following a family led by matriarch Emily Blunt in the aftermath of an alien invasion.