🔥A provincial breakdown of COVID-19 in Canada: 5,576 cases and 61 dead as of Saturday🔥

Cases of COVID-19 in Canada have nearly doubled from Friday figures. Here’s a breakdown from some of the provincial updates.

Ontario

Ontario is reporting that another COVID-19 patient has died.

That brings the total number of deaths linked to the virus in the province to 19.

But health officials aren’t reporting any new cases since their update earlier in the day.

They say there have been 1,144 cases in the province, including those who have died and eight people who have recovered.

Quebec

Quebec is reporting 2,498 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province and four more deaths, bringing the provincial tally to 22.

Deputy Premier Genevieve Guilbault is also announcing police checkpoints as of this afternoon in eight regions outside of major Quebec cities where the population is deemed more at risk.

Guilbault says only essential travel will be allowed in those regions and says Quebec provincial police have also set up checkpoints near the Canada-U.S. border to intercept snowbirds coming back to Quebec to ensure they understand there’s a 14-day quarantine.

Guilbault says out of 164 people hospitalized, 57 people are in intensive care.

Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan is reporting 30 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and officials say there’s been a large increase in cases connected with a snowmobile rally held earlier this month.

The province says in a news release that the new cases bring the total number in Saskatchewan to 134.

On Wednesday, health officials warned anyone who had attended the Lakeland Snowmobile Club Wilderness Rally Supper on March 14 between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. to immediately self-isolate, following news that a person who was at the rally tested positive for COVID-19.

The province now says 18 cases in total have been linked to the event, and all of them are self-isolating at home.

Nova Scotia

There are 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, including two related to long-term care facilities in the province.

The announcement brings the total number of cases in the province to 110.

An employee at R.K. MacDonald Nursing Home in Antigonish has tested positive, as has an employee at Lewis Hall, a private retirement living community in Dartmouth.

The province says all residents, their families and staff at both facilities have been notified, and there are no cases of COVID-19 among residents of long-term care facilities at this time.

British Columbia

The B.C. government says there are 92 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, for a total of 884.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says 81 people are hospitalized, including 52 in intensive care, and there has been one additional death.

She says cases are continuing to increase among people who have been exposed in the last two weeks, and physical distancing remains critically important.

Henry says on a positive note, nearly 400 people have recovered from the disease in B.C.

Newfoundland and Labrador

Newfoundland and Labrador health officials are expressing concerns due to its first case of community transmission of COVID-19.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald says a patient admitted to a hospital in St. Anthony, N.L., was among the 18 new cases announced on Saturday.

Fitzgerald describes the case as a significant development because the patient had no history of travel or exposure to a known case of COVID-19.

Her announcement has brought the total number of cases in the province to 120, the second highest level per capita in Canada.

New Brunswick

New Brunswick has announced six new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 51.

The province says in a statement the new cases are under investigation and “further details will be forthcoming.”

The province also announced a special line for health-care workers to call if they have symptoms of COVID-19.

Public Health in New Brunswick is instructing health workers who’ve developed symptoms since March 20 to self isolate.

Manitoba

Manitoba is announcing an additional 25 probable cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases in the province to 64.

The total number of deaths reported in Manitoba from the virus remains at one.