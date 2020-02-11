🔥A political earthquake shakes up the Angela Merkel succession drama🔥

It was, as Angela Merkel conceded, an “earthquake” amid the placid grind of German politics, and one with its epicentre in Thuringia, a politically pivotal area in central Germany. The aftershock has cost Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer her job as head of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) — and also knocked her off the pedestal as Merkel’s preferred successor.

An unholy brew of cynical manoeuvering and miscalculations left the two parties involved — the CDU and a smaller liberal party — outwitted by local power brokers of the far-Right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party following the state election. The resulting appointment of a Minister-President on a mixture of local CDU and AfD votes caused a backlash which saw the new appointee resign within a day, and led swiftly to Kramp-Karrenbauer’s departure as party leader.

The story points to an undercurrent in politics which belies the calm image of “coalitions-and-continuity”. Thuringia ended the unglittering career of “AKK”, because it proved beyond doubt her inability to stem the rise of the AfD in the East.

So much for the joys of German consensus — it’s a system which works when and where the centre holds, which it has done for decades. But in common with other European democracies, Germany’s middle ground is hollowing out, especially in parts of the country under economic strain. But even relatively prosperous parts of Thuringia have turned their backs on the centrist parties, or in the CDU’s case, declared semi-autonomous status and thumbed their noses at Merkel.

Thuringia is also a litmus test, because it has such a long history of extremes and knock-on effects. The sour old saying used to be that the region swung alarmingly between being “brown and red” (Nazis and communists) — being particularly zealous about both depending on who was in charge.

Anne McElvoy

Hitler had announced his pleasure in 1930 at a breakthrough here, noting with satisfaction: “The parties in Thuringia trying to create a government cannot secure a majority without our co-operation.” It also has radical roots deeper than National Socialism — it was the scene of early 19th-century students’ uprisings — protests against the autocracy of the time at the Wartburg conference in 1817, and the foundational home of German social democracy in the latter part of the century.

This week, the mess set off alarm bells at the possible creation of a 21st-century Weimar Republic, in which the centre parties would lose support and the extremes take over.

Of course, Thuringia is not like most of Germany (where consensus, however careworn, still dominates) and 2020 is, thankfully, not 1930. But the frank warning from Kramp-Karrenbauer that the centre of her own party “needs to be stronger” depends on the Christian Democrat prospectus being clearer.

There are lessons to be learned from Boris Johnson’s election victory in December, even for those who do not trust him or seek to belittle him — and the main one is that in confusing times, a single unambiguous proposition adopted with brio is likely to beat a convoluted one.

Merkel is now trapped in the role of figurehead as the shadows lengthen, trying to influence European affairs while events unfold chaotically on her domestic front.

Controlling succession is a far less reliable bet than it was — even for leaders of her heft. Just as Brexit has changed the electoral geography of Britain, Germany is coming to terms with the fact that while the country has won plaudits for its liberal values and stability on the global stage, extremism on the Right and the tenacity of the far-Left Die Linke party in parts of the East have undermined its default model of cross-party co-operation.

As one prominent eastern Christian Democrat (who opposed the discredited Thuringia deal) sighed, it is easy to be in favour of multi-strand coalitions if you’re dealing with a mix of “factory managers, tree-huggers and the pragmatic parts of the Social Democrats” in the West. It’s not so straightforward, he adds, to link up with “an anti-Nato Left which thinks communism worked well, and a new far-Right claiming that refugees are diluting your racial purity.”

The urgent task of whoever succeeds AKK (which also means being Merkel’s heir-elect), is to decide what the party should stand for, a message currently shrouded in mist. That is why the more pro-business wing is feting the CDU’s Friedrich Merz, bullish defender of free markets and one of the few senior German politicians to be relatively sanguine about Brexit and in favour of easing trade barriers.

However, the CDU is also a party defined in recent years by a social liberalism, more in line with Armin Laschet — Minister-President of North-Rhine Westphalia.

But the best spontaneous performance on the stage of the Thuringian fiasco has come from an ambitious hopeful, Markus Söder in Bavaria. Söder’s tub-thumping declaration on the matter was: “Not a good day for Germany — an undemocratic adventure.” This comes from a Bavarian political boss who has been fighting off an AfD advance of his own, so he has the attack skills on that front. Söder ranks as an egotistical, talkative exhibitionist with a nose for power.

A good part of 2020 will be taken up with sweeping up after the failures of a failed Merkel succession plan and a power struggle determining who replaces the grande dame of European politics and what recipe can start to redress the appeal of a virulent nativism, while reinvigorating a party of the centre-Right.

One other thing looks certain after this noisy implosion of certainties and a bonfire of several careers — for all the inspiration of Merkel as Europe’s longest-serving powerfrau, the next Chancellor will — barring a miracle — be a man, and one with an awful lot of unfinished business to contend with.

Anne McElvoy is Senior Editor at The Economist and author of The Saddled Cow

